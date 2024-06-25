Sharna Burgess Confirms Wedding to Brian Austin Green Is On Hold

Sharna Burgess gave an update on her wedding plans with Brian Austin Green.

Burgess, 39, and Green, 50, announced their engagement in 2023, but they are in no rush to walk down the aisle. In fact, their wedding could be more than two years away, per their latest update.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June 2024, Burgess revealed that she’s too busy to plan her wedding right now. Burgess and Green are busy raising their toddler son, Zane Walker, and Green’s other four sons from two past relationships.

After Green confirmed they are “not really planning much of anything right now,” Burgess chimed in with, “We’re living — like, I got the ring on so I’m happy.”

“Life with a toddler is pretty intense. And life these next two years is so busy and jam-packed for us that it’s like, this is hard. So, we’re looking at probably after that,” the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer added of her future wedding date.

Sharna Burgess Previously Said She’s In ‘No Rush’ to Get Married

Burgess and Green got engaged in June 2023, but they held off until September to share the happy news with fans, they revealed on their iHeart podcast, “Oldish.”

This isn’t the first time Burgess has talked about holding off on wedding plans as well. In September 2023, she told People magazine, “We had such a full busy life with things and four kids at home. And we’re in no rush.”

At the time, she admitted she and Green hadn’t “even talked” about their wedding.

She gave an update in early 2024 during an appearance on Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. When asked about her wedding timeline, Burgess replied, “Honestly, probably about two years.”

“This year is stacked for us,” the Australian pro dancer added during the January 2024 interview. “So, we’re not even in the middle of planning. …We’re in no rush. I got the ring. I’m good.”

Sharna Burgess Has Some Ideas For Her Eventual Wedding

Once the wedding rolls around in 2026 or after, Burgess wants it to be a total family affair, with Zane as the ring bearer.

“My friends and my family from Australia, I want to bring them to it wherever we do decide to do it,” she shared with ET. “Zane walking down the aisle, as well. I want him to hold the ring — he’s not old enough to trust him with that just yet.”

Two years from now, Zane will be turning four.

Burgess did not share how Green’s older sons, Kassius, 21, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, will be involved in the wedding. But it would be surprising if they don’t play a prominent role. On the “Oldish” podcast, Burgess revealed that Green’s three middle sons “were part of the proposal.”

“Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box,” she shared in September 2023. “And they all come in there, and they stand next to Brian. And he takes the box from Journey, and he says, ‘Would you spend the rest of your life with us?’ I was just looking at him like, ‘I can’t believe this is really happening.’ …It was really beautiful.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33