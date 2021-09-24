Why DWTS Pair Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are At a Disadvantage This Week

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 couple (and real-life couple) Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may be in trouble this week. Read on to find out why and if they’re one of your favorites, be sure to vote like crazy to keep them in the competition.

Sharna & Brian Had Limited Rehearsal Time





Play



Brian Austin Green’s Foxtrot – Dancing with the Stars Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess dance the Foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic on Dancing with the Stars 2021 premiere! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 2021-09-21T02:47:09Z

Sharna revealed in a recent Instagram story target=”_blank” that the two of them had much less rehearsal time this week than the other couples.

“Are you ready for your first day of rehearsal this week?” Sharna asked Brian as they rode in the car together on Thursday, Sept. 23.

He laughed and said, “I think so since we only have like two days before we tape. Probably a good time to start rehearsing … let’s focus on this.”

Presumably, he means two days before they start taping for the video packages that air during the live show.

“Well, we must. Because everyone else knows their dance already. Like, they know all their moves and we have no moves, apparently. Yet. But by the end of the day, we will have moves,” Sharna vowed.

“Sure. We’ll learn it today,” cracked Brian, then they exchanged “I love yous.” They are the cutest.

“Godspeed,” said Brian, to which Sharna responded, “Godspeed. See you on the other side.”

The week 2 songs and dances were released this week by ABC, so in case you are curious, Sharna and Brian have a couple of days to learn their rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. Hopefully, they can pull it off and feel confident going into the live show airing Monday, Sept. 27.

In week one, they danced the foxtrot to “Skate” by Silk Sonic, which earned them a score of 24 out of 40 from the judges. That score tied them for ninth place out of 15; only three couples had lower scores (Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater with 22, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach with 21, and Martin Kove and Britt Stewart with 13).

Why Were Sharna & Brian Not Able to Rehearse Much This Week?





Play



Darlene Greets a New Employee on His First Day – The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is on the line at Wellman Plastics to welcome Jeff (guest star Brian Austin Green) on his first day, and he shows up late and hungover. Watch 'The Conners' on ABC and Hulu, streaming and on demand. 2021-04-15T04:30:03Z

You might be wondering why Sharna and Brian were not able to get much rehearsal in this week. It is because Brian had another gig on ABC — he was guest-starring on the live premiere episode of “The Conners.”

Brian plays Jeff, a “quirky, free spirit traveler who lives out of his van,” according to the ABC description. He appeared in two season three episodes in the spring of 2021 as a potential love interest for Darlene (Sara Gilbert), then came back for the live season four premiere this past week.

At the time of his first appearance on the show, told “Entertainment Tonight” that it was really nice to reconnect with Gilbert, who is a friend of his from childhood.

“Between rehearsing scenes we would talk about how long we’ve known each other. Because I’ve known Sarah forever … Because of COVID and having to wear masks and all that stuff, we are not reuniting in the way I’d obviously like to. Like, I’m more of a hugger and I’m really into being affectionate with people. And so we haven’t been able to do that because of the rules,” said Green.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: One DWTS Pro Says Season 30 May Be Their Last One