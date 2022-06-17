‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Calls Out Fan

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess called out a fan who was sending her confrontational direct messages on Instagram.

Burgess shared the direct messages, both of which were complaining about Burgess complaining.

“I absolutely loved being pregnant so don’t understand anyone who complains about it. Just me,” the person wrote alongside a shrugging emoji.

The next DM read, “You complain too much about pregnancy. You know how many women would love to be in your position and can’t? It baffles me the amount of complaining you do while pregnant.”

Burgess did not mince her words when replying to the fan.

Burgess Says She Is Allowed to Complain

Burgess replied to the DM on her Instagram Stories.

“Kim… if you would like to pretend that ALL of pregnancy is magical and enjoyable… you go right ahead,” she wrote. “But my swollen self with capal tunnel, pregnancy brain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and heartburn (among other inconvenient and uncomfortable things) is quite content laughing at the madness AND magic that is creating a life.”

She included a sticker on the post that said “Have A Nice Day.”

Burgess has been open about her pregnancy, sharing both the things that have made her uncomfortable as well as the wonder she has felt while being pregnant.

Her baby is due on July 4, 2022.

Burgess Shared Maternity Photos

Burgess shared photos from her maternity photoshoot, which she did alongside her boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green.

“Tomorrow more shower photos, but for today here is the pic you all spotted in the background of the shower pics and are obsessed with!!” she wrote. “And rightfully so cos… same.”

She added, “I mean look at my man. Damn I am so lucky. Another magical @monamarandystudio moment. Thank you Dani for surprising us with these blown up around our shower. It was such a beautiful detail and we appreciate you so much.”

Green has three children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ranson, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. He also has one child, Kassius, 20, from a previous relationship.

Burgess opened up during an episode of “The Viall Files” about what it was like to jump into that relationship.

Viall asked Burgess what it was like to be compared to Green’s ex-wife, and if she ever gave in to those comparisons. Burgess also spoke about what it was like to be in a relationship with someone who had an ex-wife and a family to take care of.

“You know, you can’t walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind completely everything they’re experiencing or had been through,” she said. “You know, Brian had a whole other life with another person, and babies, and I can’t expect that to just be like, ‘well, now I’m number one priority and what I need is the thing.’”

She said that she wanted to know and support Green.

“These people will be a part of his life forever, so I can’t expect to not take them into consideration too. But there is no comparison, and why would you compare? Because that obviously didn’t work for a reason,” she said.

The dancer added, “I can only focus on what I can control and who I am and show that to him and be there for him.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘DWTS’ Alum’s Show Canceled After 14 Years