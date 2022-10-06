‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Becomes U.S. Citizen

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess announced on Thursday, October 6, 2022, that she has officially become a citizen of the United States.

“Today something really amazing happened,” Burgess posted on Instagram alongside a video of her taking her oath. “I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me. This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important.”

The Australian native added, “Maybe it’s because I’ve lived outside of Australia since I was 18, so much of that was out of a suitcase and from one country to another. At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move.”

Burgess said that she has never been able to vote anymore and she has spent many years looking for “belonging.”

Burgess bought a new home in California in 2022, and she gave birth to her son, Zane, whom she shares with Brian Austin Green, in July.

Burgess Says America is Her Permanent Home

In her post, Burgess says she has called America home for many years.

“Eventually I found my tribe here, I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here,” she said. “Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close.”

The dancer added, “I Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of the United States of America, and I belong here.”

In a video on her Instagram Stories, Burgess shared that it was a “really big deal” for her.

She received congratulations from professional dancer Emma Slater, who wrote, “Yay!!!! Congratulations @sharnaburgess.”

Peta Murgatroyd also commented on the post, offering up three heart emojis.

Burgess follows in the footsteps of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Sasha Farber, who all gained citizenship in 2021.

Burgess Celebrated 3 Months With Her Son

In early September 2022, Burgess and Green celebrated three months with their son, Zane.

Burgess shared a video of some of the moments from Zane’s life so far in celebration of the milestone.

“3 months of you,” she wrote. “3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I’ve never known. Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done and I’m so grateful for all of it. The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all. I am the luckiest Mama in all the land.”

Burgess, 37, and Green, 49, welcomed Zane in June. Green is also the father of Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess is taking season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” off, though she may return as a professional dancer in future seasons.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific on Disney+.