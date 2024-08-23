Former DWTS Pro Shares Photos From Magical Return to Dance Ahead of Season 33

Sharna Burgess is making a return to dance in a big way.

In August 2024, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the stage show “Esther” before she heads to tech week.

“Esther” is a story based on the historical Queen Esther. Burgess, 39, is in the lead role for the stage show two years after last competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Sharna Burgess Shared Photos From ‘Esther’ Rehearsals

In photos posted to her Instagram page on August 21, Burgess gave fans a look at her working with ballet dancer Stephen Hanna, choreographer Josh Zache, and musical theatre artist Maliq during rehearsals in Texas.

“Esther in process 🤍,” the Australian dancer captioned the slideshow. “Getting to dance AND act is a dream 🙏🏻 This whole team, this whole cast, this whole experience… 👩🏼‍🍳💋.”

She also shared that The A.D. Players show will be performed in Houston through September.

A synopsis on the theater’s website reveals Burgess will star in “a new, visceral rendition of the story of Esther.” The show will incorporate “multiple dance forms and production elements.”

According to Broadway World, the choreography for the show was created by Chase Brock. Burgess’ performances begin August 30 and run through September 22, 2024, at The George Theater in Houston, Texas.

Sharna Burgess Said Her Role Is a Dream Come True

Burgess is thrilled about her return to dancing on stage. In a statement posted by EIN Presswire, she said, “I am beyond thrilled to return to the stage since my time on Broadway with ‘Burn the Floor.’ This production of Esther is truly inspiring and brings the power and beauty of dance to the forefront. The story of Esther, a courageous young woman who changes the course of history, resonates deeply with me. I am honored to bring her journey to life.”

She also opened up on her Instagram story to give fans an update on her final days in the rehearsal space before heading to the theater where she will perform the shows. Burgess said fans will see her incorporate different dance styles throughout the show.

“I’m doing a lot of ballroom but I also do a lot of stuff that isn’t really ballroom. Let’s say it’s my version of ballet or Broadway or jazz,” she shared. “It has been so good for my mind, my body, my soul to be back dancing,” Burgess added. “Sometimes it’s like, why did I leave it so long to like dance this hard?”

Burgess explained that her body is getting used to dancing again and that she is doing physical therapy and extra gym work. She also said she didn’t realize how much she missed performing live. “I was texting with Peta [Murgatroyd] the other day saying like, I forgot how much I missed live stage, too,” she told her followers. “Like, I absolutely love television, and nothing replaces that. But that feeling of being on live stage with the audience right in front of you? Like I absolutely love that.”

Burgess added that it’s especially magical to land the lead role in such a show, as she is usually part of a dance company.

“It’s a dream,” the “Dancing With the Stars” season 27 champ said of the experience. “It’s really surreal and it’s been really exciting to feel that part of myself again.”

