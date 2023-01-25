DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Shares ‘Heartbreaking & Traumatic’ Loss

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess revealed that she and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, have lost two dogs in the past few months in a teary-eyed video.

Burgess took to her Instagram Stories on January 24, 2023, to share a “little life update” with her followers.

“But it has been a really full last few months with a lot going on,” she shared.

The dancer mentioned that she and Green bought a house and moved together before the holiday season and are “getting super excited about the improvements and renovations” they plan to take on.

“We’ve also had some really hard stuff going on too,” she said. “I don’t know if I share… we lost two dogs, which has been really heartbreaking and traumatic, from our backyard. We did not realize how rampant with coyotes our new area is, we didn’t think it was moreso than where we were. It’s been really, really difficult. One was my mom’s dog, which is just awful. And the other was our newest addition to the family, Mochi.”

She added, “They were not unattended. It’s just horrible sh**. I don’t want to go into details. But it’s been a really hard time for our family, and we’ve been getting through it as a family and supporting one another, but man that sh** is hard it’s awful.”

Later in the update, Burgess also revealed that one of her dogs, Duke, had been peeing on “everything constantly,” so he has gone to live with her mother.

Burgess & Green Adopted Mochi in Late 2022

In a post on her Instagram page in November 2022, Burgess revealed her new puppy, Mochi, for the first time.

“We got a new puppy (cos our farm isn’t full enough lol),” Burgess wrote in the post. “A 10th birthday present for Noa who had been begging for this dream puppy since 6 years old. An all white fluff named Mochi. The joy, utter shock, instant tears and total gratitude on Noa’s face was beautiful, and for that moment alone wrangling another puppy into our pack is worth it. “

Burgess adopted Duke and Daisy in 2016. When she and Green moved in together, they adopted a bunny named Thumber Brave Green,

Burgess Shared She Hopes to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Later in her update for fans, Burgess revealed that she hopes to return to “Dancing With the Stars” but also teased projects that are in the works.

“There’s a job coming up that I really, really want, keeping all my fingers and toes crossed, so if you want to cross yours for me as well,” Burgess said. “Hopefully! There is also a maybe podcast in the works. We’re in contract negotiations, but we’ll see how that goes.”

She said she thinks fans would love the podcast.

“Yes, those asking if I will do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ later in the year, if they want me, I would so be back,” Burgess said. “My body is craving dancing. I was actually just talking about it today. … My body so wants to dance, and I need to make time for myself. I have not made time for myself in such a long time.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.