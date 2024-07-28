DWTS Fans Think Popular Pro Will Return For Season 33 Following Big Change

Sharna Burgess is back.

The veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer went back to her roots—at least the roots that fans were used to seeing when she was a dancer on the ABC ballroom show for 14 seasons— by dyeing her hair back to her signature deep red color.

The move came more than a month after the Australian pro dancer teased in an Instagram post that she planned to go back to the color that she was known for on “Dancing With the Stars” after several years as a blonde.

Now, fans think it’s a sign that Burgess could be making a return for the 33rd season of the ABC celebrity ballroom show.

Fans Were Excited to See Sharna Burgess’ Signature Hair Color Again

In an Instagram Reel and TikTok video shared with fans on July 26, a still-blonde Burgess, 39, rocked her head back and forth as she sang the lyrics to the Backstreet Boys song “I Want it That Way.” She then thrust her head and magically appeared with dark red hair as the Eminem song “The Real Slim Shady” played.

“There she is 🌶️❤️‍🔥,” Burgess captioned the clip. “My pillow cases are already pink… “ the pro dancer added in the comment section.

Nostalgic fans and friends also flocked to the comment section, including fellow pro dancer Daniella Karagach, who wrote, “AHHHHH SHE’S BACK😍😍👏👏👏.”

Multiple fans wondered if the red hair look was a sign that Burgess would return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom for season 33 in September.

“I’m hoping this means you will be back on Dancing With the Stars 🤞🏻,” one commenter wrote to Burgess.

“Love the red era..now we need you back on dwts!” another fan wrote on TikTok.

“Love the red. Hope to see you back on dancing with the stars,” added a second TikTok user.

“Red hair means she’s coming back to dwts, if I had to bet,” another speculated.

Another fan asked Burgess straight up, “Love are u gonna dance again??? On the show ??”

As of this writing, Burgess has not responded to the questions about her future on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Sharna Burgess Last Appeared on DWTS in 2021

Burgess competed in 14 seasons of DWTS. She won the mirrorball trophy in season 27 with radio host Bobby Bones, but the 2018 win was controversial as many viewers felt Bones didn’t deserve to win.

Her final season on DWTS was with her now-fiancé Brian Austin Green as her partner for season 30 in 2021. While Burgess voluntarily stepped back from the ballroom to focus on motherhood after the birth of the couple’s son, Zane, in 2022, she was stunned when she wasn’t asked back for season 32 last fall.

Speaking on her podcast “Oldish” in September 2023, Burgess said the casting decision came as a “huge shock” to her. “I did drop in and let them know, ‘It goes without saying, but I’d love to be back next season.'”

She continued, “I realized when [the pro dancer] spots were all filled [for season 32] and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t get the call.’ I didn’t get any phone call at this point, I didn’t get confirmed whether on or off, I just knew from other people. And that was really hard.”

Burgess was also not invited to participate in the cast’s emotional tribute to late DWTS judge Len Goodman last fall.

But she has not ruled out a DWTS return. Burgess previously told fans on Instagram that she has “no idea what’s going to happen there.” “I would love to [return],” she said in November 2023. “I still love the show.”

But in July 2024, “Dancing With the Stars Australia” confirmed that Burgess would appear as a judge for season 21 of the franchise alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Helen Richey, and Mark Wilson.

Sharna Previously Explained Why She Changed Her Hair From Blonde to Red to Pink

Fans may not want to read too much into Burgess’ hair color change, as she has changed things up a few times over the years. When she started on DWTS, her hair was reddish-brown. But a few seasons in, she appeared with fire-engine red hair. In a 2015 interview with Glamour, Burgess revealed that she is actually a natural blonde. She dyed her naturally light hair to stand out on the dance floor amid a bevy of blondes.

“I feel this suits me more than brown,” she told the outlet of her red hair.” It’s that whole Jessica Rabbit thing. …It’s a commitment to be red, but everyone on the show is blonde, so why should I do that too?”

In July 2020, she stunned fans on Instagram by lightening her trademark red locks to a lighter pink shade. “New hair, who dis,” Burgess captioned the post. She tagged her hairstylist Kennedy Van Dyke. She then spent some time going full blonde, including a stint with blonde extensions.

According to Pop Culture, in April 2022 she told fans in a Q&A that while she loved her “epic” red hair it required a lot of “maintenance.” “Sharna Red served its time well and will be forever loved,” Burgess said at the time.