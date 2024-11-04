Fans Think They Spot Popular Pro Dancer Practicing for DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” fans think Sharna Burgess could be making a return to the ABC ballroom.

On November 3, eagle-eyed fans spotted something in a Snapchat posted by one of the other pro dancers and they think it could be a clue to Burgess’ return for DWTS’ upcoming 500th episode special.

According to an ABC/Disney press release, the 500th episode special will kick off with “an electrifying opening number, choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.”

“Plus, get ready for the dazzling return of some fan-favorite faces to the ballroom,” the press release teased.

Burgess has not appeared on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition since season 30 in 2021. The popular pro dancer was not invited to participate in a ballroom tribute to late DWTS judge Len Goodman in October 2023.

Fans Spied a Sharna Lookalike in the Pro Dancers’ Rehearsal Photos

On November 3, a fan posted a Reddit thread that included a screenshot from pro dancer Rylee Arnold’s Snapchat. In the pic, Arnold was in a rehearsal studio dancing alongside another dancer who had very distinctive red hair that was the same color as Burgess’ hair.

“Rylee’s at pro opening number rehearsal and is this sharna??? no one else has the red hair lol! maybe she will be in it!” the fan captioned the screenshot.

Other Reddit users responded to note that they had heard there will be some returning pros for the show’s upcoming 500th episode, which will air on ABC on November 12.

“Looks like Sharna to me,” one fan agreed.

“It definitely looks like her to me!!” another added.

“That has to be Sharna! I mean who else could it be,” asked a third.

“OMG ITS HAPPENING!!” added another fan.

“IKNEWWWWWWW IT!!!!!!!!!! Something was telling me, she was going to be back. I felt like she was dropping hints,” another fan added.

Other comments note that former DWTS troupe member Alexis Warr has a similar hair color.

“It’s definitely not Alexis she’s in CT for Derek’s tour. She’s posting on insta stories,” another commenter noted.

Fans Would Love to See Sharna Burgess as a DWTS Judge

Burgess was very hurt when she was not invited to participate in the tribute dance for Goodman six months after his death.

The emotional tribute to Goodman, set to the song “Moon River,” featured all of the season 32 pro dancers as well as returning pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Edyta Śliwińska, Karina Smirnoff, Anna Trebunskaya, Louis van Amstel, and Mark Ballas.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Burgess’s fiancé Brian Austin Green wrote that she “deserved better” than the snub. “None of her ‘family in the ballroom’ stuck up for her or spoke out,” he wrote. “She wasn’t even invited to sit in the stands and watch. Shame on that group of people.”

But fans are still very interested in seeing Sharna make a return to “Dancing With the Stars”—and it doesn’t have to be on the dance floor.

In another Reddit thread, a fan wrote, “SHARNA NEEDS TO BE A JUDGE …I just listened to her recap from Halloween Night and I agreed with Everything. She’s not biased at all either and her scores are way better and more accurate.”

“I love her comments and podcasts and would like her to replace [Carrie Ann Inaba], who is horrible and needs to go,” another wrote.

Burgess was a judge on the most recent season of ‘Dancing With the Stars Australia.”