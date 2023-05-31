DWTS Pro Reunites With Boyfriend Amid ‘Emotional’ Time

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess shared a candid post in honor of her son Zane turning 11-months-old. In the caption, she expressed excitement over a reunion with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green.

A couple of weeks ago, Burgess packed up for a long trip, bringing her baby boy to Australia for the first time. She will be there for a few weeks, not only visiting family, but also judging Australian’s version of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Burgess and Green planned the trip together but didn’t travel together. He did, however, catch a flight Down Under with his three kids (with ex Megan Fox), arriving on May 30, 2023, according to Burgess’ Instagram Stories.

“The last slide is a video that I can’t get enough of. Just us playing, being us and doing our thing. As he grows playtime gets more and more fun. The giggle fits are my favorite. Daddy and the kids will be here soon and we are counting down the days,” Burgess wrote in her caption.

“We can’t wait to get there,” Green wrote in the comments section of Burgess’ Instagram post, along with a red heart emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Admitted That Zane Getting Older Makes Her ‘Emotional’

Burgess has frequently shared photos and videos of her first born, and has expressed a desire for time to slow down.

“11 months today, I get emotional knowing that you’re about to be a year old,” Burgess captioned an Instagram post on May 28, 2023. In the upload, she included a few photos of her saw gnawing on a lamb chop bone.

“My beautiful baby boy filled with curiosity and wonder. You demand independence but also love to share with others. I see your heart and it’s beautiful. I’m so lucky that I get to witness who you grow into. But… if you could slow down a little I’d really love that too,” she continued, adding, “Loves a lamb chop like his Mum, I have photos almost identical of me doing this very thing.”

Fans Reacted to the New Post About Zane Getting Older

Shortly after Burgess uploaded her Instagram post, the comments section filled up with fan reactions.

“The most special thing in the world. So happy when I see you with your little man. What a true blessing. Love you sis,” one person wrote.

“Adorable. My little one turned w [sic] year old last week & their giggle fits melt everything stressful away,” someone else added.

“He’s such a precious baby boy!! I enjoy seeing his pictures. I’m a mom of 4 boys and babies melt my heart,” a third comment read.

“This boy has the best hair color. Looks like he asked for some high and low lights. Amazing. All the feels for you Momma,” another Instagram user said.

As far as where Burgess stands with “Dancing With the Stars,” she is planning on returning to the U.S. version of the show in the fall.

In an interview with Extra, Burgess expressed a desire to compete on season 32 after sitting out season 31. “I definitely want to come back if they will have me. I am ready to get back into it,” she told the outlet.

