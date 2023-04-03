‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Mourns Loss of Team Member

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess is mourning the loss of a member of her team.

Burgess shared an emotional post about the death of Izzy Essary on her now-expired Instagram Stories on Friday, March 31, 2023.

“It’s been a rough 24hrs,” Burgess wrote. “Yesterday I was told about the passing of Izzy Essary. A beautiful bright light that worked on my team and I also considered a friend. She was in her early 20s, full of life and love and potential. My heart breaks for her family and friends. I cannot believe it’s real, and that I wont’ see her again.”

Burgess shared that she was supposed to see Essary on the day she learned of her death.

Elizabeth “Izzy” Essary died on Wednesday, March 29, according to SNBC 13. She was 29 years old and was a content creator and talent manager.

The News Sent Burgess on a ‘Spiral’

Later on in the post, Burgess revealed that the news sent her on a spiral.

“It sent me on a spiral last night, igniting my fear of child loss and fanning the flames. I cried, a lot,” she wrote. “At the loss of Izzy, at imagining her parents pain, and at then imagining that for myself. Anyone that knows her that may see this I’m sending you love and I’m mourning with you.”

Burgess finished her post by encouraging parents to hold their children tighter, adding, “There are too many things in this world that can take them away from us.”

Sharna Burgess Hopes to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In a question and answer session, Burgess told her fans that she hopes to return to the ballroom after taking a year off due to the birth of her son, Zane.

When someone asked, “Do you want to do DWTS,” Burgess replied, “Heck yes I do. If they will have me I’ll be there!”

There have been no announcements about which professional dancers will be joining “Dancing With the Stars” for season 32, though there have been other announcements about what’s happening with the show.

Variety reports that the “Dancing With the Stars” judging panel will be made up of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Len Goodman, who was a judge on the show for nearly 30 seasons, announced his retirement at the end of season 31.

Julianne Hough is set to join the competition as a co-host after Tyra Banks revealed she will no longer be on the show, according to the March 20, 2023, report by Variety.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough told Variety. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.