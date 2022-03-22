‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lists $1.3 Million Home for Sale

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess has listed her Los Angeles home for sale.

The property is located at 2960 Belden Drive in Los Angeles, California, according to the listing website. It is listed for $1,395,000 and contains 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at 1,152 square feet.

The home, according to the site, is located in Beachwood Canyon and was built in 1961. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, an updated kitchen, and multiple outdoor spaces. There are also “hiking trails in every direction” and a “secret garden stairway” with access to the Beachwood Market, Cafe and Franklin Village.

An entire array of photos are available to view online.

The Home Has Sweeping Views

The home features sweeping views of the ocean and Hollywood Hills, including the Hollywood Sign, which can be seen through the huge windows throughout the property.

The home is listed by Linda Ferrari with Keller Williams Luxury International Realty.

In her Instagram Stories on March 21, 2022, Burgess announced that she’s selling her home.

“Buying this home in 2017 was such a moment for me,” she shared. “A freaking milestone of having done it all on my own. I grew so much in this home, I loved and created and worked on myself sitting on my couch and looking at that view, dreaming and manifesting. Meditating and journaling.”

In the next slide, she wrote, “And now it’s time for someone else to fill the space in a way that serves them. And it will. This home has incredible energy. I’m so excited for whoever gets it. My glass box in the sky.”

Burgess Opened Up About Feeling Overwhelmed

In her Instagram Stories, Burgess opened up about feeling overwhelmed with how things have been going in 2022, and she said that she needed to focus more on self-care.

“Because there’s been other people, and other things, and other stuff that requires my attention,” she said in one video. “And, as we do, I ended up accidentally, or subconsciously, or unknowingly, putting me last. And I need to not do that.”

She said that she has been focusing on doing “everything right as far as pregnancy goes.”

The dancer said that she’s both “really excited” and “really sad” to be selling her home.

“I look at the photos of my house, and I’m like, ‘oh, it’s so beautiful,'” she said. “And I think about what it was like to stand in it the day that I got it, the day that everything went through. Maks [Chmerkovskiy] and Peta [Murgatroyd] came over, and we broke a bottle of champagne open on the balcony. And I can’t believe that that was five years ago. I cannot believe how fast that time has gone and how much has happened since. But it is really freaking cool.”

Burgess also apologized for an earlier comment about rubbing her belly and applying oils to ensure she doesn’t get any stretch marks. She said that she got some messages from people that said she didn’t understand motherhood.

“Understand my humor in it… I know it’s mostly hereditary and genetic, I’m either gonna get them or I’m not,” Burgess said. “And if I do get them, I will wear them with badges of honor. But at the same time, I work in an industry where, unfortunately, the people who cast and run and do all these things would prefer that their ‘sexy dancer hire…’ didn’t have stretch marks. So don’t come for me.”

Burgess’s baby is due on July 4, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

