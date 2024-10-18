Former DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess ‘Hurt’ by Cast Member’s Comments

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess spoke out after comments made by the show’s co-host, Julianne Hough.

It “sucks that of all the incredible seasons I had, I’m remembered as the win that no one wanted,” Burgess said on the October 9 episode of the “Between Us Moms” podcast.

“I think even Julianne was recently in an interview saying, ‘The win that should never have happened out of all 33 seasons was Bobby Bones.’ It just sucks. It does hurt a little bit because I wish I could have left a good legacy, like, a beautiful legacy on Dancing With the Stars after my time. But it’s ok,” she added.

Burgess won her only Mirrorball Trophy on season 27 alongside Bones, who many have argued wasn’t the best dancer on the season. Following season 30, Burgess took a season off to spend time with her then-newborn son, Zane. She hasn’t returned to the show since — but not entirely by choice.

Julianne Hough Said Bobby Bones Didn’t Deserve to Win the Mirrorball Trophy

On the August 18, 2024, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Hough if she ever “strongly disagreed” with a DWTS outcome.

WWHL guest Mickey Guyton said Bones’ name to which Hough replied, “I actually agree with you.”

“And I think it’s because of the fan base, right? It’s all about the fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer. …But people love him,” she added.

Bones responded to Hough’s comment a short while later.

“I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that,” Bones shouted in a video posted to his Instagram feed. “Now I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show but I can’t dance now, couldn’t dance then,” he added. He also let Hough know that there’s no hard feelings despite her comments about his win.

Sharna Burgess Maintains That She Doesn’t Have ‘Beef’ With the Show

Interestingly, Burgess wasn’t asked to be a part of the tribute to Len Goodman in 2023. Her absence caused many fans to think that there’s bad blood between Burgess and production.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in June 2024, someone asked Burgess if she had any “beef” with the show. .

“No, I definitely do not have beef with the show or anyone on it. It’s all love,” Burgess responded. “Not being brought back last year does not eliminate over a decade of friendship and connection and memory. I think sometimes people forget that instagram and media is but a fraction of our real world,” she added.

All of that aside, Burgess would return to DWTS if given the opportunity.

“If they did ask me, I think I would love to have one more season there with everyone as a way to button it up. After 14 years on the show, it doesn’t feel like it was a beautiful way for it to end after so much love and so much memory,” she said on the “Between Us Moms” podcast.

