Longtime DWTS Pro Hits Back at ‘Ridiculous’ Comments About Her Kids

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess is responding to comments about her kids. Burgess shares son, Zane, 2, with fiance Brian Austin Green, and also co-parents his three sons from his previous marriage to Megan Fox.

And while some have wondered if Green and Burgess would ever consider doing a reality show about their family, it sounds like that won’t ever happen.

“There’s so much that I’m sure people would love to know about what happens in our household and having such a busy chaotic life, and it’s fun but it’s also just not me,” Burgess said on the October 9 episode of the “Between Us Moms” podcast. “I think I want to keep my kids out of that, and I certainly know Brian and Megan want to,” she added.

Burgess went on to react to the rumors she’s heard about her son and Green and Fox’s boys.

“We already get media articles like I’m forcing Zane to be a girl because I haven’t cut his hair yet. Or the ridiculous people saying that the kids are being forced to be girls. I just don’t understand it,” she continued, adding, “imagine us doing an actual reality show. The attention is just not healthy for our kids and it’s certainly not Brian’s style either.”

Burgess went on to say that she shares what she feels comfortable with but that her home is “sacred” and she plans on keeping it that way.

Megan Fox Has Spoken Out About Rumors That She Forces Her 3 Sons to Dress Like Girls

Green and Fox share three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and River, 8. All the boys have long hair and at least one has been seen in public wearing a dress.

In June 2023, former congressional candidate Robby Starbuck posted a photo of the kids on X and accused Fox of forcing her kids to dress like girls. This got Fox’s attention and she responded on Instagram.

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser, but let me teach you something … Never use children as leverage or social currency,” Fox wrote, per USA Today. “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she continued.

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You (messed) with the wrong witch,” she added.

Her post appears to have been deleted.

Brian Austin Green Has Spoken Out About the Criticism

Burgess and Fox aren’t the only ones who have defended their children. Green has also spoken out, specifically after Starbuck’s claim.

“It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship,” Green told TMZ.

Back in 2017, Green said he didn’t “care” that his son wanted to wear dresses.

“My son, he’s 4. I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it,” Green said on Hollywood Pipeline’s “Straight from the Source.”

“And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever. It’s his life, they’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him,” Green added.

