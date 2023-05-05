Sharna Burgess Shares Exciting Update About Romance With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess may be getting ready to walk down the aisle. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro is hoping to marry her boyfriend Brian Austin Green and admits the two talk about getting married “all the time.”

On the April 27, 2023, episode of the “Not So Hollywood” podcast, Burgess opened up about her relationship with Green and shared that she does think that the two will end up together.

“Tell the man to hurry up,” Burgess joked when she was asked when she’d be adding “Green” to her last name. “We talk about it all the time. And I know it’s definitely going to happen. He’s going to do it in his own moment,” she continued, adding, “he wants to choose and design the ring.”

Sharna Burgess Plans on Taking Brian Austin Green’s Last Name

Burgess has already put some thought into marrying Green, whom she calls the “love of [her] life.” In fact, she has decided that she will be adding her boyfriend’s last name to her own when the time comes.

“I’ll for sure have Green in my name,” Burgess said. “I’ll hyphenate it. I don’t know if I’d drop Burgess because, it’s that thing right? I feel I worked so hard to be Sharna Burgess. … but I absolutely want to share my name with him and have Green on the end of it,” she continued, adding that she wants the same last name as her son.

Burgess and Green met in 2020 and instantly had a connection. The two started dating and ended up falling in love. They announced that they were expecting their first child together in February 2022.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess captioned an Instagram post at the time. ”

@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky,” she added.

In June 2023, Burgess became a first time mom — and Green welcomed his fifth child — when Zane Walker Green was born.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are Taking Things One Step at a Time

Green was married to actress Megan Fox from 2010 and their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2021. The two share three children together and have made it a point to make their kids a priority by communicating and co-parenting.

In an interview on the “Quite Frankly” podcast with Frank Elaridi, Burgess talked about taking things slowly and making sure that she didn’t pressure Green into a relationship after he had just gotten out of something so serious — and was still going through a divorce at the time.

As the years have gone by, Burgess says that she wants to get married, but she’s not in a rush.

“We just allow things to flow. It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about [marriage and] what type of weddings we like,” Burgess told Us Weekly in 2022. “There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she continued.

“It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to,” she added.

