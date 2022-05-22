Sharna Burgess Responds to People Calling Her ‘Gross’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess had some strong words for people telling her that her baby bump is “disgusting.”

Here is what happened and what Sharna said in response:

Sharna & Brian Austin Green Are Photographed A Lot by Paparazzi

In Los Angeles, Sharna and her boyfriend and father to her baby Brian Austin Green are photographed out and about a lot. The recent photos have been of her being pretty far along in her pregnancy, so her baby bump is pronounced — and Sharna is super proud of her body right now.

“While I don’t love being shot by paparazzi at my most unflattering angles and moments, I am so proud of that belly that I can’t help smiling when I see them,” said Sharna in an Instagram story.

But apparently, people have been calling her “gross” and “disgusting” for showing her bare belly in public and she doesn’t understand why people are so full of praise when she’s at her fittest and so full of hate when she’s pregnant.

“There are so many people that love to preach they can’t stand seeing a pregnant woman’s belly. It’s gross to them and I just don’t get it. They are (mostly) OK with abs and midsections and are in awe of how ‘fit’ or ‘sexy’ it is, until it becomes something that is even more incredible… a vessel creating the life of another human being,” said Sharna.

She Then Gave an Example of The Hurtful Comments She Gets

In her stories, Sharna shared screenshots of people calling her “disgusting” — and it isn’t just from “men who prefer to see women as sexual objects and this image ruins that for them,” wrote Sharna, adding, “Women say this s***, mothers say this.”

The screenshots say:

It’s great that she’s pregnant, but I think it’s very disgusting to walk around like that on the streets no matter where you live. Cover up your stomach, nobody needs to see that. Your stomach sticking out like that, it’s just absolutely gross. Have some respect for yourself, especially walking into a supermarket. I agree. I was pregnant twice and never dressed like this. I see you’re pregnant, I don’t need to see your belly. She’s been doing this her entire pregnancy. I don’t get it. Is it to say, “Look at me, I’m pregnant??”

Sharna went on to say that these comments don’t ‘offender her because she’s “pregnant and proud” and she’ll be “flashing this belly” for as long as she has it.

But it confuses her because being pregnant is the hardest her body has ever worked and it should be celebrated in all women.

Sharna wrote:

To stay in shape, yes, is admirable and takes work and can be inspiring. But holy s***, the same applies for pregnancy. My body is working harder than I think it ever has. … I am proud of my fit dancer body, but I am even more proud of this one. The one that has had to morph and change and stretch (beyond belief) so it can create life. A life that will one day very soon be out in this world. I love that women today are sharing their beautifully changing bodies with the world. Pregnancy is not something to be ashamed of, so why cover up the magic? Cause it’s a f***ing miracle what we can do! So why not just share it as you want to and are comfortable with and allow others to do the same?

She finished by saying, “Not to mention that putting the word disgusting into a sentence regarding pregnancy is in itself… disgusting.”

Sharna also said that she loves all the positive feedback she gets about her baby bump, but it’s fascinating “by how passionate people are that it’s so disgusting and wrong to see a pregnant belly. F***ing wild. And for those people… just you wait. It’s summer and LA is hot. More and more bare bump appearances coming your way.”

Sharna and Brian are due to welcome their first child together, a baby boy, on July 4, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

