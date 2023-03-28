Sharna Burgess Says She & Brian Austin Green May Have More Children

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, are still considering having more children together.

“It’s not a no, but it’s not a yes yet,” Burgess told People at the iHeartRadio Music Awards when asked if the couple was planning to grow their family more. “I mean, I absolutely think about it all the time because I’m so in love.”

Green adds, “Yeah, starting to think about it and actually doing it are two different things.”

The “90210” star also shared that he’d hoped to have a girl one day but he’s not sure that’ll ever happen for him.

The couple has six children between them. Their son, Zane, is nearly one. Green’s sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, who he had with ex Megan Fox, and Kassius “Kass” Lijah, 20, who he had with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Green joked that if they ever go on vacation with everyone, they’ll have to bring a nanny and get multiple hotel rooms, calling it a “big undertaking.”

Sharna Burgess Has Struggled With ‘Dark, Intrusive Thoughts’ as a Mother

Burgess opened up on Friday, March 3, 2023, about having dark thoughts when it comes to leaving her son for the weekend. In videos shared on her Instagram Stories at the time, Burgess said she was nervous about leaving Zane.

“So I’m really struggling with leaving,” she shared. “It’s the dark, intrusive thoughts thing that are just coming in the last 24 hours. I was fine up until yesterday realizing that I was about to leave the next day. And you know, it’s crazy. It’s not just worrying about him. It’s worrying about something happening to us and what would happen if that happened. It’s so crazy.”

She went on to share that she was thinking about everything that could go wrong while she was gone but she was trying to move on from those thoughts and breathing through the thoughts.

“It’s just hard, but we need to be able to have our things, and Brian [Austin Green] and I need to go and have our time,” the professional dancer added.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are Not in a Hurry to Get Married

Burgess and Green welcomed their son in June 2022.

The two started their relationship in 2020. The following year, they were partnered together on “Dancing With the Stars.” They’re not in a hurry to tie the knot, however, Green told In Touch Weekly in November 2022.

“We don’t look at it as like, it is a necessity for our relationship because it’s gonna somehow make things stronger and better,” he told the outlet. “We’re absolutely in this moment that we’re in right now”.

The couple’s first date, according to In Touch Weekly, was a coffee date during the COVID-19 pandemic. Burgess showed up for the date on the wrong day originally, but she

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. Burgess took season 31 of the show off because it aired just months after she gave birth to Zane. She has said that she hope