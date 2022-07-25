Here’s Why Sharna Burgess May Only Have 1 Child

Sharna Burgess and her beau Brian Austin Green are over the moon in love with their newborn son, Zane, who was born on June 28, 2022, according to her Instagram account.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro announced her pregnancy on February 16, 2022. “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Burgess has kept her followers in the loop for the majority of her pregnancy and she has shared plenty of her mommy must-haves and anything that she has found useful as a first-time mom. The reality star is completely in love with her baby boy and has shared some sweet photos and videos of his first few weeks earth side.

“Thank you for choosing me Zane Walker Green. Until my last breath and beyond, I love you,” Burgess captioned an emotional birth video shared on July 21, 2022.

And while Burgess is still adjusting to being a mom and having an ever-changing newborn, it seems as though this may be a one-and-done situation for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Green Doesn’t ‘Think’ He’ll Have any More Kids

Green is now a father of five. He shares son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green with his ex Vanessa Marcil, has three sons with his ex-wife Megan Fox, in addition to baby Zane. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Green said that he very well may be done reproducing after having five children.

“I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the “Beverly Hills 90210” star told the outlet. “How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I’m done at five,” he said.

Although Green doesn’t feel like he will have any more kids, he made it clear that his decision wasn’t set it stone.

“I’m not saying never, you notice, I’m saying, ‘I think.’ And there’s a lot that can come from thinking. There’s a lot of room for change within that,” he reiterated.

Burgess Has Expressed Wanting a Daughter

In June 2021, Burgess told Entertainment Tonight that she definitely wanted to have kids of her own someday.

“One hundred percent, they’ve always been on the cards for me. So we’ll see what the universe says will happen. We’re just going to leave that open,” she told the outlet at the time. Before getting pregnant with her son, Burgess expressed her desire to have a little girl.

“Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage,” Burgess told Us Weekly in October 2021. “We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids,” she continued.

Burgess shared that she wasn’t in any kind of “rush” to have a baby with Green but that, “when that time comes” she’d “love a girl.”

She explained that she brought up having kids with Green before the two got really serious because she knew that she wanted a family some day.

“That was a deal breaker for me,” she told the outlet. “I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. … And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know,” she said.

