DWTS Fans Blast Sharna Burgess Over Motherhood Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess has a message for fans who are “coming for [her]” in her Instagram direct messages (DMs).

Here is what happened and why Sharna felt she needed to defend herself against fans who are “ready to attack.”

Sharna Apologized For Mistakenly Posting Something About the Role of a Woman

The slide has been deleted, but in a subsequent Instagram story, Sharna recounted how she posted a slide that she thought was about motherhood but it was not.

“I’m taking down a slide that I previously reposted because it has offended, deeply, so many people and they’re coming for me in my DMs. I reposted something that I thought was about your purpose as a mother and that they were offended by my caption,” said Sharna.

She went on to explain, “People seem to have taken it as [me saying] your purpose as a woman and your existence as a whole is to simply only have children. Forgive my baby brain and sleep-deprived self if I misunderstood that.”

Sharna Said People Were Attacking Her For What They Thought She Was Saying About a Woman’s Place

Sharna went on to say that fans need to “mind yourself” about the way they “come for [her] in [her] DMs,” and that attacking her after all of the pro-woman content she posts honestly just makes them “a d***.”

“I’m in all support of women being women, regarldess of whether you have children or not. It does not define us, so to suddenly be so infuriated with me and rude, I mean — again, if you follow me for any amount of time, you know exactly where I stand, so to come for me on that one thing, honestly, just makes you a d***,” said the professional dancer.

She went to say that it was simply “human error,” in that she misunderstood the slide she reposted — and she absolutely appreciated being called out by people who did it in a respectful way.

“I read it wrong. Those of you that shared your opinion and thoughts kindly, I always appreciate you,” said Sharna. “I appreciate conversation and I do not mind being pulled up on the mistakes that I made, but some of y’all are just ready to attack and that’s just silly.”

Sharna ended by saying that she was going to go back to snuggling her baby. She gave birth to a baby boy named Zane Walker Green on June 28. The baby is her first child with partner Brian Austin Green.

She recently revealed in another Instagram story that she ended up having to have a C-section and she plans on sharing more about her delivery experience with her fans at a later time.

“Love you guys,” she told her fans. “I’ll be around more soon, I’m just soaking in all of these moments and memories as much as I can.”

She also jokingly (but kind of seriously) said that she has finally been able to see her knee caps.

“In other amazing news today, I spotted a knee cap. Not kidding… they have been MIA until now. My body has been utterly unrecognizable after giving birth. Every ounce of water in my body has gone to vagina and down, lol. Post-partum is serious business, guys. The body just has to work it’s way through it slowly,” wrote Sharna in an Instagram story, adding, “Ladies, our bodies are incredible. I’m in awe and wonder of what’s happening all while practicing a new level of patience with myself and it’s worth every single bit.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

