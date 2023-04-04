Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Share Exciting News

Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green are teaming up for a work project. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her actor beau will be releasing a podcast called “Oldish.”

In an interview with Extra at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27, 2023, the couple talked a bit about what’s to come.

“You eventually get to that point in life where no matter where you are, what you’re doing… you’re like, ‘I really have to grow up and step up to the plate,'” Burgess explained. “We get to be raw and unfiltered and ourselves… our thoughts and ideas, and I think that’s going to be really fun,” she added.

Outside of this interview, Burgess and Green haven’t spoken too much about their upcoming podcast and it’s unknown when the first episode will drop. Heavy has reached out to a rep for Burgess for additional comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Has Spent the Past Several Months Home With Her Baby

After giving birth to her first child in June 2022, Burgess made the decision to sit out of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” so that she could be home and present with her baby boy.

“After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who’s our casting director but also like a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ There’s been a list that has been released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be,” she said on her Instagram Stories in August 2022, according to People magazine.

Burgess has fully embraced being a mom, to her own son and to Green’s three boys with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

“She loves being a mom, it’s so amazing to watch,” Green told People magazine in September 2022. “It’s amazing to watch somebody that so enjoys being a mom and then so enjoys and embraces being a parent,” he continued.

“She’s an amazing human being and I’m so lucky to be sharing my life with her. She’s an absolute blessing and I love her to death and the kids love her to death and Zane loves her to death and it’s just a love fest over here,” Green added.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Both Have 2023 Career Plans

As Zane is getting older, Burgess is slowly starting to branch out a bit. In addition to her new podcast, she is also planning on a return to “Dancing With the Stars” in the fall of 2023.

“I definitely want to come back if they will have me,” she told Extra on March 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, Green has a few projects already completed heading into the second quarter of 2023. According to his IMDb page, he filmed a TV movie called “Cape Holly Christmas” as well as two movies.

Burgess and Green have also made some mom and dad time over the past couple of months. In March, for example, they traveled to Las Vegas together. Burgess detailed the trip on her Instagram Stories. The highlight? Seeing Usher in concert.

READ NEXT: DWTS’ Newest Pro Teams Up With Fiance for Impressive Routine