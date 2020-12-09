‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals New Relationship

During season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, fans couldn’t help but point out the chemistry between Sharna Burgess and her celebrity partner. Now, though, Burgess revealed she’s been seeing someone and is no longer on the market when it comes to a relationship.

Burgess recently spoke with Us Magazine about the new relationship between DWTS season 29 celebrity Chrishell Stause and pro dancer Keo Motsepe, sharing that she didn’t know anything about it before they announced it.

“I saw nothing coming,” she told the outlet. “I mean, [that] poor woman had those rumors about her going around because of [Gleb Savchenko’s divorce], and it’s terrible what the fandom can do to you when they just want to find someone to blame. Someone to point the finger at.”

She said she was glad that Stause and Motsepe found one another. Then, she shared some details regarding her new relationship.

Burgess Says She’s Been Dating During the Pandemic

Burgess opened up about what it was like to date during the COVID-19 pandemic and shared that she’s been going on socially distanced dates.

“I actually am not on the market anymore,” Stause shared. “But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

She saw the humor in her own situation, however.

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she asked.

She said that some of their dates were spent going to the park and sitting on blankets six feet apart in order to be able to get to know one another.

“I thought that when I met someone, I would be like ‘scream it from the mountain tops,'” she said. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

She met her new man through a mutual friend.

Burgess Said Chrishell Stause is an “Awesome Woman”

Not only is she cheering for her own relationship, but Burgess is also cheering for Stause and Motsepe, she told Us Magazine.

“The bit that I got to know her and see her and be around her, she has a beautiful heart, a beautiful energy,” she told the outlet. “I think she’s an amazing woman [and an] amazing role model for young women. So, I think she’s a good match [for Keo], and Keo is part of my family, and I like it. I approve.”

Burgess believes that the couple are “so into each other,” and she’s cheering for them, saying she had previously heard rumors that they were together but didn’t want to spread them in the case that they might not be true.

“Then, they went and posted about it, and I was like, ‘Good for you,'” she said. “They’re both beautiful people. They look stunning together, so let’s cheer for that. I’m really, really excited for them.”

Sharna Burgess may return to Dancing With the Stars for season 30, though no cast list has been announced at the time of writing.

