LOOK: DWTS Champ Shares Completely Nude Photo on Instagram

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has gone completely nude in an Instagram share in honor of her 37th birthday.

On June 21, 2022, mom-to-be Sharna Burgess shared a picture from her maternity photoshoot in which she was completely nude, holding her baby bump with one hand and covering her chest with the other. Although Burgess has shared other pictures from the shoot, this is the first one in which she is totally naked.

“37. And it keeps gettin better,” Burgess captioned the post, in part.

Burgess is due with her first child in just a couple of short weeks. She and Brian Austin Green are having a boy and are over-the-moon to be starting this new chapter of their lives together.

Burgess Shared a Candid Instagram Caption in Which She Encouraged Others to ‘Trust the Divine Timing of Life’

Burgess is sharing this special time in her life with those closest to her. She’s also very aware of how special these moments are as she prepares to become a mom.

In her birthday caption, Burgess opened up about being in a bad place just five years ago and shared that she’s living a dream at this point in her life.

“I reflected on my last 5 years today. From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need. To today… having everything I’ve ever dreamed and more. Life, this life I’m living, who it’s with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it,” she wrote.

“Trust the divine timing of life. Everything happens as it is meant to. Every choice, every fall and every triumph. Every heartache and every blessing. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet. The good bad and ugly all lead me right here, To true wholehearted joy and unconditional love. I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come,” she added.

Burgess Received a Great Deal of Positive Feedback on Her Birthday Post

Burgess received a great deal of positive feedback — and plenty of “happy birthday” messages on her Instagram share. Several of the comments were from her DWTS co-stars.

“LOVE THIS!!! Happy birthday!!!!” Witney Carson wrote.

“I love you!!!!! Happiest of Birthdays to you , cannot wait to see you as the incredible mother I know you’ll be xxx,” Peta Murgatroyd added.

“Happy Birthday sweet angel!” Cheryl Burke said.

Burgess has been very open and honest throughout her pregnancy and has been sharing a lot of the happenings over the past several months with her fans.

On May 29, 2022, Burgess shared the first official photo from her maternity shoot; a black-and-white shot of her standing in front of Green while wearing a pair of unbuttoned jeans and a ribbed bra top as she tilted her head up and he kissed her forehead.

“There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me,” read part of her caption.

