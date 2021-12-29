DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Dances Underwater In New Ad

In a new ad campaign, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess looks positively incredible in an underwater photo shoot to protest Sea World on behalf of PETA. Check out the photos and video below and why this is such an important cause for the professional dancer.

In a campaign against Sea World’s treatment of its captive marine animals, Sharna dances underwater in different beautiful gowns, opening her mouth to silently scream while her hair floats around her like a mermaid.

In the behind-the-scenes interview video, Sharna says that she is passionate about animal rights because she cannot possibly imagine having her freedom taken away the way the captive marine animals’ freedom is.

“It’s not just human beings that deserve to have rights and freedom and the freedom to move, it’s our animals, it’s our wildlife,” said the “Dancing With the Stars” pro. “I am here with PETA today and we’re doing a photoshoot in our campaign in the fight against marine parks. I am so incredibly passionate about this because I understand myself, having a wild spirit and being a dancer and the freedom that it gives me, I honestly cannot imagine having my freedom of movement taken away from me.”

She compares it to being in lockdown this past year, asking people to “think about how you or your loved ones may have been losing their mind a little bit, losing themselves being locked in the house and now think about that for these animals.”

Sharna ends by saying, “There’s been a few times in my life where I’ve seen wild dolphins and wild whales out in the ocean and it’s so beautiful and it’s magical. They’re not meant to be on show for us. Remember that you can make a difference just by talking about it and not supporting these parks.”

The PETA Instagram video is even more beautiful, as Sharna shows off some breathtaking moves in the water.

“I can’t imagine not being able to move the way I was born to, the way I want to and the way I need to,” says the dancer in a voice-over. “That is the reality for orcas and marine animals in captivity. They do not get to move the way they were born to or want to or need to. They’re denied their freedom. I can’t imagine it. Can you? Please, boycott Sea World.”

In her own Instagram post, Sharna begs her fans not to support these practices.

She writes:

I had the honor of being asked to join @peta in the fight against marine parks. Marine animals are not supposed to be for our entertainment, it is inhumane the way they are treated and the conditions they are put in. It is absolute abuse. To go from an entire ocean of space to a 35ft deep pool… maybe you can relate to this with what we have all experienced with lockdowns. You feel isolated, alone, and after a while… crazy. Animals kept in these parks often self-harm, you often hear them crying out in pain longing for their ocean or their family. They are also forced to breed with a process that sounds a hell of a lot like sexual abuse. But when they lash out, we label them a problem. HUMANS ARE THE PROBLEM. Simply put… these parks are disgusting and these animals kept there need to be released to seaside sanctuaries. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS NOT GO. You don’t need to donate, you don’t need to sign, you just need to not go. Don’t be a part of the problem. Don’t support animal abuse. Please I beg you, talk about it with your friends or family that still go and educated them in what that really ticket means. There are so many problems in the world but this one is a simple solution. DON’T BUY A TICKET.

Sharna has never been shy about talking about animal rights on social media. We’ve seen her post stories about the “cove” where dolphins are slaughtered to her Instagram stories, and in October, she and boyfriend Brian Austin Green rescued a pregnant dog off the streets of Mexico. — she also thanked her boyfriend for “embracing” this side of her.

“[Brian] and I are giving her a safe place to have her babies and hopefully help find them and her their forever homes,” wrote Sharna on Instagram. “She is now named Snowflake and she is the sweetest girl. We thought she had about 3 weeks until her babies came but we are now thinking it’s only days away. If you’re looking for a new 4 legged family member you can reach out to @barknbitches. You can also follow them since they have an abundance of dumped dogs now needing homes and love. And if you’re in LA and can foster, please consider it.”

She added, “Bri, thank you you for embracing this part of me that feels the need to rescue and save (and have) all the animals lol.”

To learn how you can help, visit PETA’s official website.

