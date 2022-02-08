Will Sharna Burgess Be Part of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

Will professional dancer Sharna Burgess be able to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 now that she has revealed she’s pregnant? We don’t think she will and here is why.

Sharna Is Probably Due to Give Birth In Late July or Early August

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend and season 30 partner Brian Austin Green revealed on Friday, February 4 that they are expecting their first child together. They did so by releasing photos from their pregnancy photoshoot to E! News. In the photos, you can see that Sharna is sporting a tiny baby bump.

According to Healthline, when a woman is having her first pregnancy, her baby bump will start to show between 12 and 16 weeks. If Sharna is only 12 weeks along, she is due in mid-August. If she’s closer to 16 weeks, she’s due in late July.

Either way, that is cutting it a little close for the fall season of “Dancing With the Stars.” If she’s only 12 weeks along, she would be giving birth around the time the show is starting rehearsals for season 31, so that’s probably a no-go.

If she’s closer to 16 weeks along, maybe she could choose to participate — Peta Murgatroyd was back in the ballroom rehearsing about six or seven weeks after giving birth to her son, Shai. Shai was born January 4, 2017, and Peta competed in “Dancing With the Stars” season 24, which premiered on March 20, so rehearsals probably started in early March or even late February.

Still, that’s a little different from giving birth in late July and starting rehearsals a month later, which is why we don’t foresee Sharna being a part of season 31. But hopefully, like her fellow pro dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold, who were both pregnant during season 29, she’ll be back on the show for the following season, should “Dancing With the Stars” get renewed for season 32.

And speaking of Witney and Lindsay, both of them have talked about trying for baby No. 2 sooner rather than later, so it’s possible that three female pros will be sitting out of season 31.

Sharna & Brian Have Been Together For A Little Over A Year

Sharna and Brian were set up by their mutual business manager in October 2020 — though in a crazy coincidence, he was supposed to be her “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 partner before he had to pull out at the last minute.

On their one-year anniversary, Sharna wrote on Instagram that when they were set up for a coffee date, she had no idea that her whole world had just changed.

Sharna wrote:

1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed. I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :)

The pair made their relationship public by going Instagram official on January 11, 2021, during a trip to Hawaii — which is also where they went for their pregnancy photoshoot. In that post on January 11, Sharna simply wrote, “HIM.”

Brian has also posted his fair share of tributes to Sharna on his Instagram account. In July 2021, he posted a photo of them kissing and wrote, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.”

Brian has a son Kassius, 19, from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, almost 8, and Journey, 5 — with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

