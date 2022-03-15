See Sharna Burgess React to Positive Pregnancy Test in Emotional Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess revealed that she is pregnant with her first child in early 2022. Now, the dancer has shared a video of the moment she realized she was going to be a mother.

E! News reported on February 4, 2022, that the dancer is pregnant with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green’s baby. The couple appeared together on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” after announcing their relationship.

Green has three children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with his ex-wife Meghan Fox, and a son, Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess Shared the Video of Her Finding Out She’s Pregnant

In a new post on Instagram, Burgess shared a video of herself looking at a pregnancy test and crying along with the aftermath of the test and announcing the pregnancy to their families.

“I can’t watch this without crying,” Burgess wrote in the caption. “It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way.”

She added, “3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent. I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him.”

In the video, Burgess said that the pregnancy wasn’t planned, “but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”

The video also shared Burgess’s very first baby bump picture, which had not been seen by fans previously. After she showed the video of herself and Green telling her dad, she added a caption.

“He passed away only a month later,” she wrote. “And some part of me thinks he was holding on to see that I was ok. That I am safe and loved and truly happy.”

Burgess’ friends and coworkers replied to the post showing their support.

“Oh my goodness I am BAWLING,” fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold commented on the post. Their coworker, Keo Motsepe, commented with red heart emojis.

Burgess Previously Revealed the Pregnancy Was a Surprise

In a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, Burgess shared that her pregnancy was a “surprise.”

“I was on birth control,” she wrote in the post. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it.”

She added, “We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now. :)”

Burgess also shared details about drier skin and acne since she’s been pregnant, as well as repeating that her due date is July 4, 2022.

“I mean of course, the whole Nation shall celebrate the birth of my first child,” she wrote in the post.

In the post, Burgess also shared that she keeps up with her fitness routine when she can and shared how she’s keeping her muscles strong ahead of giving birth.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gleb Savchenko: ‘Not a Good Look’