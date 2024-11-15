Sharna Burgess Reacts to Surprise Family News

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess is wishing Megan Fox well after the actress announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

“Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you,” Burgess wrote on her Instagram Stories on November 11. “Congratulations Mama,” she added, a long with a red heart emoji.

Burgess is a bonus mom to Fox’s three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. Their dad is Burgess’ fiance, Brian Austin Green. Burgess and Green also have one child together, a son named Zane, 2 (Green also has an older son from a previous relationship).

Fox is set to welcome her first child with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in 2025. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on November 11.

Brian Austin Green Knew About Megan Fox’s Pregnancy Prior to the Announcement

According to TMZ, Fox told her three sons that she was pregnant before sharing the news with the world. They told their dad and Green had a conversation with Fox about it. A source told the outlet that Green is happy for Fox and MGK.

Meanwhile, Green sent a little love message to his wife-to-be on his Instagram Stories while everyone else was focused on the Fox baby news.

Burgess shared a throwback video of the song “You Send Me,” which Green released in 1996. “That’s my man,” she captioned the post. Green re-shared it to his own IG Stories.

“I love you baby!!” he wrote, adding, “Nothing better than finding someone that truly supports you!! I wish that for everyone.”

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green May Have Another Baby

In October 2023, Burgess did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and replied to someone who asked if she’d have another baby.

“This is a daily dm from so many of you,” she explained, according to Just Jared. “Truthfully, we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made,” she continued.

“I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention and I wonder if we have more how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. In the end it all depends on life and how everything is flowing,” she added.

On the “Oldish” podcast in January 2024, Burgess actually revealed that Green had a vasectomy after Zane was born.

“I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop,'” Green added.

But Burgess hasn’t been shy about her desire to have another baby.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in June 2024, a fan asked if she wanted to have more children.

“I do. I would love to add one more to our pack. A girl,” Burgess responded. “No I am not pregnant,” she added.

Then, in September 2024, Burgess said that she and Green were trying to figure that out.

“There’s the conversation about if and when we would have another baby,” Burgess said on her Instagram Stories.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Upset by Pros’ ‘Major Announcement’