DWTS Pro Announces Surprising New Addition to Family

A ”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer announced a new addition to her family, and the news came just four months after she delivered her first child.

In June, DWTS season 27 mirrorball champ, Sharna Burgess, and her longtime love, actor Brian Austin Green, welcomed their first baby, Zane Walker Green. The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star is also father to Kassius Marcil-Green, his adult son with “General Hospital” alum Vanessa Marcil, and three younger sons Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, according to People.

While the famous family has a full house already, in a recent Instagram post, Burgess revealed that they added another member to their clan.

Sharna Burgess Shared New Photos of Baby Zane & Announced the Addition of a New Puppy to Their Family

In a post on her Instagram page in November 2022, Burgess shared updated photos of baby Zane. The 4-month-old was all smiles in photos with his parents and other family members. In the caption, Burgess admitted that she is still trying to “balance” everything in her busy life since welcoming baby Zane in June. “I wouldn’t change a single thing though, “ she added. “I’m obsessed with life and everything in it. Balance will come.”

But in the eighth photo in her slideshow (seen above), Burgess also revealed something new in her life: a small, white puppy. As she continued the caption to the post, the pro dancer confirmed that she and Green adopted the fur baby for one of the children.

“We got a new puppy (cos our farm isn’t full enough lol),” Burgess wrote. “A 10th birthday present for Noa who had been begging for this dream puppy since 6 years old. An all white fluff named Mochi. The joy, utter shock, instant tears and total gratitude on Noa’s face was beautiful, and for that moment alone wrangling another puppy into our pack is worth it. “

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Share Multiple Pets & They Have Also Fostered Animals in the Past

Fans know that burgess is a huge animal lover, and she seems to have met her match with Green. According to Us Weekly, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer has worked with PETA and previously adopted two rescue dogs, Duke and Daisy. In 2016, Just Jared shared photos of the two Lhasa apso pups after Burgess adopted them.

Once she met Green, they combined pet families. In July 2021, Burgess and Green also adopted a bunny, which they named Thumper Brave Green, according to The Daily Mail. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer has also posed with a French bulldog at home.

In October 2021, Burgess also revealed that the two were fostering a dog named Snowflake who was rescued from the streets of Mexico.

While it’s unclear exactly how many pets are included in this blended bunch, Green previously told Page Six that the clan had multiple pets at home. In addition to dogs, he added, “We have rabbits, fish, chickens.”

