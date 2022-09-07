Did a DWTS Pro Quit Ahead of Season 31?

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has revealed her decision to sit out season 31 — but is she done with the show for good?

After Sharna Burgess revealed that she wasn’t going to participate in the new season of the show, she started getting messages with fans asking if she was leaving DWTS altogether and she took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

On August 31, 2022, Burgess explained that she wanted to spend time with her newborn baby Zane, which is why she decided to sit out season 31.

She also told fans that she did plan on returning to the ballroom in the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burgess Made it Clear That She Isn’t Quitting the Show

A few hours after announcing her decision to sit out season 31, Burgess made sure that fans knew that she will be back at some point.

“Apologies for the scare. Absolute typo on my part. Did not quit anything is what I was saying. It’s just one season. I saw a bunch of articles, you know, clickbait, labeling it as I’ve exited and quit ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ No. No,” she said. She then panned the camera to her baby boy and emphasized that she just wants to spend every moment she can with her little one.

Burgess and her beau Brian Austin Green welcomed baby Zane in June 2022. She shared an Instagram post celebrating him turning two months old.

“Officially 2 months today. (I was early yesterday lol… #mombrain ) I didn’t think I would share him this much but honestly I can’t help it. I just wanna brag constantly about how amazing and adorable my son is. Like every parent with their child I’m pretty certain Zane is the smartest, coolest, sweetest, strongest, cutest and happiest baby in all the land … but fr tho….,” she captioned a video of her baby boy.

Burgess Said She Will Be a Part of DWTS Season 31

Although Burgess won’t be competing on season 31, she did say that she will be a part of the season is some way, though she’s not too sure exactly what that will look like.

“It does not mean that I will not around. We are going to figure that out in whatever capacity that means. So, you will see me, but it will just be in a different way,” Burgess explained.

She is very excited for the new season of the show and said that she will be watching and cheering on her colleagues as they compete.

Burgess DWTS co-star Lindsay Arnold also made the decision not to participate in season 31.

“I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season. This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me,” she shared in an Instagram caption on August 31, 2022.

