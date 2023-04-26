Sharna Burgess Leaves the Internet in Tears: ‘Save a Dance for Me’

Sharna Burgess penned a sweet tribute to longtime “Dancing With the Stars” host Len Goodman following his unexpected death.

“10 paddles all around for you my friend. What an incredible impact you had on the Ballroom Dancing industry and those of us lucky enough to work with you. You helped bring our art form to the world in a new way, you helped us show how beautiful and special it is… how cool it could be,” Burgess captioned an Instagram post on April 24, 2023.

Hours earlier, BBC News confirmed that Goodman had died in a hospice facility in Kent after a battle with bone cancer. Goodman was 78-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Shared a Couple of Memories She Made With Len Goodman

Goodman was an OG judge on DWTS and had been a part of the show nearly every season since it premiere in 2005. Burgess joined the program as a ballroom pro in 2013, partnered with Andy Dick. The two finished in 7th place.

Over the years, Burgess and Goodman formed a unique friendship and the two built many memories together. She always seemed to appreciate his input

“Thank you for always reminding us where we came from, for always authentically being yourself, for all the tough love and especially for the 10’s. A 10 from you was just about the greatest feeling we could hope for on show day,” Burgess’ Instagram caption continued.

“I’m sure you are surrounded by all the things you love up there, like perfect technique and traditional moves. Rest in Peace my Grumpy Old Len, and save a dance for me,” she added.

In her post, she included a photo of her and Goodman having a dance during rehearsals. The two had big smiles on their faces as they held hands.

Fans Reacted to Sharna Burgess’ Tribute to Len Goodman

Burgess took off season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” because she wanted to stay home with her then-newborn son, Zane. She did, however, make it to the ballroom a few times, and was able to see some of her old friends, including Goodman.

As many of the pros expressed, having Goodman as a mentor to help them hone their crafts was nothing short of a gift, and they have all been so grateful to have known him. Moreover, fans really loved Goodman throughout his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” and many expressed such in the comments section of Burgess’ Instagram post.

“Beautiful [sic] said and brought tears to my eyes,” one person wrote.

“So sorry for your loss Sharna. Len was such a beautiful soul. Rip Len,” someone else added.

“Loved Len so much. And I loved that he knew mostly all of you since you were kids. May he rest in peace,” a third comment read.

“Oh Sharna, this one hurts. I didn’t know he had been sick,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“I could feel the elation from dancers when he would say, ‘From Len a Ten!!’ He was wonderful and graceful with the art of dance. He will be sorely missed,” another added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Official Cause of Death Leaves Family With More Questions