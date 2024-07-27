DWTS Pro Debuts Major Change & Fans Are Freaking Out

One-time Mirrorball Trophy winning pro Sharna Burgess is back to red. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro debuted her look on July 26 on Instagram.

“There she is,” she captioned an Instagram Reel showing her transformation from blond to fiery red. She added the chili pepper emoji as well as the heart of fire emoji.

Burgess has been teasing the move for a few weeks. On June 17, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a red wig. “Been a minute since I’ve seen her,” she captioned that post.

“Just to clarify you guys… she is coming but I had to do a shoot before we got a chance to color my hair so this is the wig I wore for my Bobby Bones Ariel waltz :) almost exactly her.. but yes.. she is coming,” she added.

Burgess has often played with her hair color, but many DWTS fans love her as a red head.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Loved That Sharna Burgess Went Back to Red

Back in 2020, Burgess traded in her red locks for a transitional move to blond. At the time, her hair was light pink and she admitted that it was a big change.

“I absolutely need to take more photos… feels weird posting anything with my red hair now that I’m blonde and feel like it’s SO UNBELIEVABLY DIFFERENT. So.. until I do that… it’s gonna be shameless selfies as content,” she wrote.

Flash forward four years and Burgess is red once more — and fans loved to see it.

“Oh [expletive]!!!!! This girl just went from heaven to vixen in .2 seconds! And can rock both,” one person wrote.

“I just freaked out twice… once with the song that started and then when Sharna red showed up,” someone else added.

“The way my mouth DROPPED!!! Shesss backkkkk,” a third comment read.

“Omg it looks amazing!! Missed the red!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Sharna Burgess Had Platinum Blond Extensions in 2022

Burgess tried another look in December 2022. On Christmas Eve that year, she uploaded a new photo in which she had platinum blond extensions.

The new mom (she gave birth to son Zane in June 2022) had been rocking a shoulder-length blond hairstyle for months before switching things up.

The look was so different that some fans didn’t even recognize the ballroom pro.

“I didn’t even recognize you . I was like who is that chic !!!! Looking [hot]! Cutest photo,” one person wrote.

“@sharnaburgess that does not look like you at all w the white straight hair. Thought it was someone else w @brianaustingreen,” someone else said.

A few months prior, Burgess did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and was asked if she’d ever bring back her red hair. According to Pop Culture, Burgess said the look was “pretty epic,” but admitted that the upkeep was just too much for her.

“Sharna Red served its time well and will be forever loved,” she said in April 2022, according to the outlet. It’s unknown how long Burgess plans on keeping her red hair this time around.

