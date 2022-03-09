DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Talks About Retiring From Dancing After Pregnancy

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess is expecting her first child in July 2022 with her boyfriend and season 30 partner actor Brian Austin Green. So what does this mean for her career going forward? The fans asked her during a recent Instagram Q&A and here is what she said.

Sharna Said She Is ‘So Not Done Dancing’

During an Instagram stories Q&A with her fans, one fan asked Sharna, “Are you going to keep dancing after your pregnancy?”, to which Sharna replied, “YES!!!! I am so not done dancing.”

This is good news indeed for “Dancing With the Stars” fans, who have been wondering if she might retire after she gives birth. She has been with the show for 14 seasons and in that time has gone from being 28 years old to being 37 years old by the time season 31 premieres.

Not that 37 is old, but fellow pro Cheryl Burke has talked at length about how as she ages — Cheryl turns 38 in May 2022 — it is getting harder and harder to make her body do what it used to do in terms of dancing.

It does remain to be seen whether Sharna will be up for returning immediately after giving birth. Her good friend and fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd danced during season 24, which premiered just two months after she gave birth to her son Shai, whom she shares with husband and former pro Maks Chmerkovskiy.

But even if Sharna feels like she needs to sit season 31 out, it’s nice to know she wants to return in future seasons. It would be a shame if her final season was one where she went out so early. Sharna has only won the Mirrorball Trophy once and it was a controversial win because fans were so upset that Bobby Bones was the winner. She has come close four other times, finishing in second place three times and third place once, so it would be great to see her get a shot at another Mirrorball before she hangs up her dancing shoes.

Sharna Seems to Be Enjoying Her Pregnancy Immensely

Sharna took some time off of social media for a while when she was first pregnant. She got to spend time with her family over the holidays and tell her dad she was pregnant before he sadly passed away in late January.

But in late February, she took to her Instagram stories to apologize to her fans for being so absent and vowed to start sharing more, starting with a hilarious monologue about “pregnancy boobs” and “nipple burning.”

On February 27, she shared a series of photos of herself and Brian enjoying her baby bump and wrote, “For all the single women in their 30s that have ppl telling you you’re too picky, your standards are too high, your expectations are unrealisitc and you need to settle and have babies brfore it’s too late — don’t listen. Their timeline is not yours. You will attract exactly what you believe you deserve, so keep believing you are worthy of great love, joy and happiness in abundance. You know what you want, stay the path and journey with love and courage.”

In another post where she talked about herself at different stages in her life, Sharna wrote that her 34-year-old self “would be grateful to know that I’m happier than ever, I met the love of my life, and I’m having a baby.”

Sharna and Brian are due on July 4, which Sharna took a poke at in a recent Instagram story, writing, “The entire country will be celebrating the birth of my child!” She also revealed that even though she and Brian have been living together “for quite a while now,” she hasn’t yet sold her old place. But she is getting ready to put it on the market and find a place for her mom, Lucy, who is moving to the Los Angeles area by June.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been picked up for season 31. If it does get renewed, it should premiere in September 2022.

