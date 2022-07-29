Will Sharna Burgess Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

New mom and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess says she might be ready to return to the show more quickly than some may have thought.

Burgess opened up to Us Weekly about her postpartum journey so far and whether or not she’s going to be on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to premiere in September 2022.

Burgess Doesn’t Feel Pressure to Lose Weight She Gained During Pregnancy

During the interview with Us Weekly, Burgess was asked if she felt pressured to lose the weight she gained when she was pregnant.

“Honestly, I thought I would,” she said. “I thought it would because of having been an athlete and my body being my career – it’s not just about aesthetics on the outside, it’s about how my core feels to be able to dance and do what I do. I thought I would feel that pressure. I don’t have pressure on myself.”

Burgess was due to give birth on July 4, but she had a c-section in late June 2022.

Burgess Would ‘Love’ to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Though she is still recovering, Burgess shared with Us Weekly that she would be happy to join “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31.

“I would love to do the next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she said. “It’s a conversation – I have to wait another two weeks before I can work out to test my body to see. But as far as aesthetically getting the weight off or worrying about what I look like, I had the initial fear of looking in the mirror and seeing where I was at.”

The dancer added, “But I was – and this is the honest truth – so overjoyed and grateful and blessed to have this beautiful baby. It was like, ‘I’ll get back to me, but I have him now, and that’s worth everything.'”

She said she would “love to be a part” of “Dancing With the Stars” “if my doctors and my body allows.

“It’s an exciting thing, it’s over on Disney+ now,” she said, adding that she would at the very least be cheering from the “sidelines or in the audience.”

Burgess Is ‘Still a Mess’ After Giving Birth

Burgess had fans in tears after uploading a video featuring the first few weeks of her son’s life. She set the video to the song “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, and in it, she shows herself being wheeled to a hospital room after giving birth via c-section. She holds her son, Zane, close, and cries as they’re brought to their room.