Former DWTS Pro Would Return for 1 More Season if Asked

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess said that she would return to the show for one more season if producers offered her a spot.

“If they did ask me, I think I would love to have one more season there with everyone as a way to button it up. After 14 years on the show, it doesn’t feel like it was a beautiful way for it to end after so much love and so much memory,” she told E! News in an article published on October 9, 2024.

Burgess joined DWTS as a pro on season 16. She won her first and only Mirrorball Trophy on season 27 alongside Bobby Bones. She took a season off before returning for seasons 29 and 30. However, she hasn’t been back since.

Sitting out season 31 was her choice, as she had recently given birth to her first child. However, she wasn’t offered a spot on the cast the past two seasons.

Sharna Burgess Was Shocked Not to Be Asked Back for Season 32

On the September 12, 2023, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast, Burgess revealed that she wasn’t asked to be a part of season 32 — and said that she’s unsure if she would ever return.

“I wasn’t asked back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year, which was definitely a huge shock to me,” Burgess said. “I don’t know if that means I’ll ever get to do it again. And to be feeling that uncertainty of, ‘Wow. Is that part of my journey over now’?” Burgess continued.

While Burgess seemed to have some soul searching to do, she said that she had mixed feelings about what was next for her.

“Where does it go from here? I’m excited about having the space to create other things again and I know the universe has done this for a reason, created this space for me to be able to focus on the next thing. But it feels really sad,” she said.

Burgess has since served as a judge on the Australian version of the series. She also starred in the stage show “Esther,” in Houston, Texas over the summer.

Sharna Burgess Wasn’t Invited Back for the Len Goodman Tribute

Another reason fans have assumed that Burgess would never be back on “Dancing With the Stars” is that she was apparently snubbed in 2023. While many pros were brought back for a performance to honor late judge Len Goodman, Burgess was not.

“I haven’t made a single comment publicly about the tribute because of a few reasons. Firstly… I know it’s not about me it’s about Len and the honor he deserved. Secondly… This hurt more than not being asked back and I’m working through it. Thirdly… Sharing feelings on here often gets met with a few negative people who believe I didn’t deserve to be there anyway. So why open myself up to it,” Burgess wrote on her Instagram Stories in October 2023.

“The tribute was stunning. I cried watching. Tears of celebration and joy and gratitude for how much Len did for the ballroom and for all of our careers. The performance was perfect and classic and technically brilliant. Val and Jenna created magic and Len absolutely would’ve loved it. Remember 2 things can be true. I can love and support the show, feel joy for those who are there. And also feel sad about not being there,” she added.

