DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Talks ‘Unknowns’ of Returning to Dancing

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess is hoping to return to dancing as soon as she can after she gives birth to her baby boy, who is due in July 2022.

Burgess and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green announced in early 2022 that they’re expecting their first child together.

When it comes to what that means for her career and when she’ll return to “Dancing With the Stars,” that’s still up in the air for Burgess, to an extent.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Burgess talked about hoping to bounce back after she gives birth to her baby. When asked if she was worried about what it would be like her after birth, she said she was a little bit because “it’s the unknowns” for her.

“I want to say I’ll bounce back quick because I’m fit,” she said.

She shared that she’s been working out and doing specific things to stay fit during her pregnancy.

“I just have to be open to change, whatever that is,” she told the outlet. “I’d love to get back dancing really quickly for my soul, but I’ve gotta listen to my body, and, you know, after birth, and seeing how that adventure goes because, again, there could be curveballs… but I’m hoping, fingers crossed, that I do bounce back quick.”

When asked specifically about wanting to return to “Dancing With the Stars,” Burgess said that former professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd was able to return just seven weeks after giving birth to her son.

“She did say it was really hard,” Burgess said. “I would love to come back to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year. I mean, I’m definitely not done dancing. But I’m also gonna be a mom for the first time, so I don’t know how my soul is gonna feel about it, and I don’t know how my body is gonna feel about it.”

She said that if she does not come back as a professional dancer who dances every single week, she’d be open to choreographing group numbers or being a judge on the show.

“I would love to be a judge. I judged the Australian ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and it was such an amazing experience,” she said. “It felt right. It felt exactly where I want to be. I’d love to do it here.”

Burgess Opened Up About Marrying Brian Austin Green

Burgess spoke with Us Weekly about the possibility of marriage between the couple.

“We just allow things to flow,” she told the outlet. “It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about [marriage and] what type of weddings we like.

Burgess told Us Weekly that she does not see a breakup in the couple’s future.

“There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she said. “So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’… It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”

Burgess also said that she sees “no need” to be engaged to “know that I’m gonna be loved and supported by this man and so will our child.”

She said that they are happy together and she feels secure in the relationship.

“Don’t get me wrong: I want it, but I don’t need to have it before the baby. I think, ‘Let’s enjoy this,’” Burgess concluded.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

