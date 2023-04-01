Sharna Burgess Reveals Engagement Plans

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess revealed that she plans to get engaged to her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, in the future.

In a March 29, 2023, questions and answer session on her Instagram Stories, Burgess was asked if she was engaged yet.

“Working on it!” she wrote in response to the question.

Burgess and Green have been together for over two years. They competed together on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 after announcing their relationship. They welcomed their son, Zane, in July 2022.

Burgess Opened Up About Cosmetic Procedures She Has Had

Later in the Q&A, Burgess answered a question about how many cosmetic procedures she has gotten.

“Botox, laser facials, micro blade brows, I’ve tried PDO threads and they’re pretty amazing,” she wrote. “Recently, I did a stem cell facial where they inject your own stem cells in your face which is phenomenal for pausing and reversing aging.”

She added, “I’ve done filler in my lips but haven’t for years. I’m actually about to dissolve any left overs in them coz I hear filler can last for like 25 years in the body.”

Burgess & Green May Have More Children

Green and Burgess are still considering adding to their family. The couple has six children between them. Their son, Zane, is nearly one. Green’s sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, who he had with ex Megan Fox, and Kassius “Kass” Lijah, 20, who he had with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“It’s not a no, but it’s not a yes yet,” Burgess told People at the iHeartRadio Music Awards when asked if the couple was planning to grow their family more. “I mean, I absolutely think about it all the time because I’m so in love.”

Green adds, “Yeah, starting to think about it and actually doing it are two different things.”

The “90210” star also shared that he’d hoped to have a girl one day but he’s not sure that’ll ever happen for him.

Green joked that if they ever go on vacation with everyone, they’ll have to bring a nanny and get multiple hotel rooms, calling it a “big undertaking.”

They’re not in a hurry to tie the knot, however, Green told In Touch Weekly in November 2022.

“We don’t look at it as like, it is a necessity for our relationship because it’s gonna somehow make things stronger and better,” he told the outlet. “We’re absolutely in this moment that we’re in right now.”

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in October 2022.

“October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee,” Green wrote in the post. “My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :))”

Burgess also took to Instagram to share a short but sweet tribute to Green on their anniversary.

“2 years tomorrow with this one,” she wrote alongside a video that flipped through pictures of Green throughout the years., “And he just keeps getting hotter. ”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.