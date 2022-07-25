DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Shares ‘Scary’ Story of Zane’s Birth

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess has opened up about her “scary” delivery and birth with baby Zane, including the emergency C-section she had to have.

Sharna Said It Was ‘Scary’ But Fortunately Zane ‘Arrived Healthy’

A week after giving birth to baby Zane on June 28, whom she shares with her season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” partner Brian Austin Green, Sharna shared an update with her fans, revealing via an Instagram story that she “ended up having to have a C-section” and while it wasn’t “traumatic by any means,” it was still really scary, according to her latest Instagram post where she went into more detail about her experience giving birth and recovering from that.

First she talked about not expecting to have a C-section — she didn’t necessarily have a “birth plan,” but “even [her] relaxed, go-with-the-flow approach got tested when [they] were told [a C-section] was the safest option.”

Sharna went on to say that she labored with Zane for over 30 hours, but her labor was just not progressing.

“Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, I just wasn’t dilating enough,” wrote the dancer.

She said “in the moment, it was scary.”

“S***, even on the [operating] table, it was scary,” admitted Sharna. “But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority.”

Sharna Also Said What She Was Not Prepared For Was the Recovery After a C-Section

In the post, Sharna said that she “had no idea” what recovery was going to be like and it has been very hard.

“I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section. In total transparency, I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought, ‘Wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s***,'” said Sharna.

She continued, “But of course it had… I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically, mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I’ve experienced.”

She praised the company Frida Mom for all of the postpartum items they gifted her and praised all women out there for going through the ordeal that is childbirth.

“However you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke. Women, we are incredible, remember that when you’re crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It’s painful and emotional but it’s beautiful and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you’ve got this xx,” finished Sharna.

Her replies are full of encourging statements, particularly from her BFF, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, who wrote, “Warrior woman, I love you and that beautiful scar brought you Zane.”

There is no word yet as to whether Sharna will be taking part in “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. As she said, recovery from a C-section is no joke and her body may not physically be ready for the rigors of ballroom dancing so soon after undergoing the procedure.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

