DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Talks Season 30

On the heels of “Dancing With the Stars” getting renewed for season 30 and the news that all four judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Len Goodman — will be back for the new season, professional dancer Sharna Burgess has opened up about returning for season 30 and who her top choice would be for an all-star season.

Here is what Burgess had to say.

Burgess’ Top Choice for All-Stars Is James Hinchcliffe

James & Sharna's Freestyle – Dancing with the StarsJames Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess Freestyle to "Beethoven’s 5 Secrets" by The Piano Guys on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Finals! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-11-22T03:33:42Z

There has been some chatter that season 30 is going to be an all-star or retrospective season because it’s such a milestone. In two separate interviews, both host Tyra Banks and pro dancer Cheryl Burke have said they’d love to see something like that celebrate 30 seasons.

“There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year,” Banks told TV Insider.

Burke added in a separate TV Insider interview, “We’re coming up to season 30 of the show and I’ve talked to Leah [Remini] about this and maybe we could do a ‘redemption’ season and include people who have had to leave early due to injury?”

With that in mind, “Entertainment Tonight” asked Burgess who her top choice would be for an all-star season and she didn’t even hesitate before answering that it would be Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe.

“I would say heck yes, let’s do an all-star season. James Hinchcliffe, I’m calling you, you’re coming back!” Burgess exclaimed, though she quickly added that she has “no idea” if they’re doing all-stars or not.

But she definitely “would say yes” to having a season that’s “bigger than ever.”

In case you’ve forgotten, Burgess and Hinchcliffe were paired up for season 23. They did very well, finishing in second place behind dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Burgess Is Really Hoping She Gets to Come Back

When asked if she knows whether or not she’s returning to the ballroom, Burgess had to be honest and say, “I don’t know and I don’t want to count any chickens before they hatch.”

But she went on to say that she “would love to be back.”

“[‘Dancing With the Stars’] is my family, I loved being back last season, it felt so good coming home,” said Burgess, who was with the show for 12 seasons before skipping season 28 and returning for season 29.

She added, “I love that they’re trying new things and a new direction, and the fact that we’ve made it to season 30 is just so cool. To think about how long I’ve been with the show for, it’s gone in the blink of an eye. The more I can get of it, the more I’ll take ’cause it won’t be forever, so I’ll take as much as they’ll give me.”

Hopefully, it won’t be a situation like in season 28 when Burgess wasn’t a part of the show. It wasn’t because of any behind-the-scenes drama, it simply fell to they couldn’t match her with anyone.

“It was a case of they just couldn’t match me up with a partner this season and that’s OK. It happens. It has been known to happen in the past,” Burgess told Hollywood Life at the time. “It was tough being the reigning champ and not really ever thinking that this would happen. But, again there’s a whole new team at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ … and they decided that for this season I wasn’t right. But it’s been made very clear that they hope they can have me in the family for things coming up in the future.”

Burgess Also Said She’s ‘Super Excited’ That Goodman is Returning

For season 29, longtime judge Len Goodman had to remain in the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. But ABC has said he’s back for season 30 and Burgess could not be happier.

“I’m super excited to have him back because he’s family, you know? I think it’s going to be a beautiful dynamic with all of them there,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

One of the main reasons she’s excited about Goodman is because “grumpy old Len” is such a stickler, which makes them all be better.

“I love Len and I think we missed Len,” said Burgess, adding, “He’s grumpy old Len! He’s that stickler for technique, he keeps you in line, you know what to expect from him always. If you want a 10 from Len, you know what you gotta do — you gotta blow him away with technique.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 will premiere in the fall of 2021.

READ NEXT: One Celebrity Would ‘Never Ever’ Go On DWTS