‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Makes ‘Really Hard’ Decision to Bow Out of Season 31

After originally being on the list for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 participation, professional dancer Sharna Burgess has decided to bow out of the season.

The dancer gave birth to her son, Zane Walker, in early July 2022 via c-section. Her son’s father is Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green.

In a new Instagram Story, Burgess announced her decision to not take on a celebrity partner in the upcoming season.

Burgess Still Wants to Be Part of the Season

Burgess took to Instagram to share an update about the upcoming season with her fans.

“Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess starts. “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to stick with what was right and, again, many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director… I made the really hard decision to not do the season this season of ‘Dancing With the Stars.'”

She said that she’s aware there’s a list that came out that had her as a professional dancer for the season.

“I won’t be, but I will be there in some capacity, we’re still talking about that. I am at 100 percent capacity with my body. I feel fit, I feel strong,” she said, adding that she was not ready to spend 10 hours a day away from her son.

She added that Sundays and Mondays would be full days away from her son and since she’s breast feeding, it’s hard.

“I am so in love with being a mom,” Burgess shared. “As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’ because, God, I love everything I know about the upcoming season, I love that Conrad Green is back, I love the cast, I love the show. It is my home. But I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back.”

She concludes that she’ll be staying at home.

“It does not mean that I will not be around. We are going to figure that out. In whatever capacity that means. You will see me, but it will just be in a different way,” Burgess said, adding that she can “feel the magic” of the upcoming season.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Released Multiple Promos

There have been multiple promotional videos for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” released, leaving some fans excited for the new season. The pros who have been officially announced as part of the new season of the show are those that have been featured in the promotions.

Here are the pros who are officially returning to “Dancing With the Stars”:

Witney Carson

Daniella Karagach

Britt Stewart

Artem Chigvintsev

Brandon Armstrong

Pasha Pashkov

There have been a slew of leaked contestants and professional dancers for the rest of the cast as well, though those have yet to be confirmed by Disney.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

