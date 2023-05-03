Sharna Burgess Debuts New Look Ahead of Big Gig

Sharna Burgess has a new look.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has traded in her long locks, taken out her extensions, and opted for a sleek bob. While some fans have been hoping that the ballroom pro would go back to her deep red color, she chose to keep things bright, going with a platinum blond tone.

“I absolutely meant to do a post with like, ‘hey, new hair transformation,’ after hours in the salon,” Burgess said on her Instagram Stories on May 2, 2023, going on to explain that “life has been unbelievably hectic.”

A few hours later, Burgess shared a photo of her new ‘do on her Instagram feed. “Living my best life with this beautiful spring weather, a killer new cut, a fresh no make up face and sculpted cheekbones,” she captioned the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Sharna Burgess’ New Look in the Comments Section of Her Post

Burgess traded in her red hair for a more manageable blond a couple of years ago. However, she’d been rocking super long extensions for several months now and it was time for a change.

“It was time to go from my mermaid life to a little something more sleek,” she said on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so, so obsessed. She’s back short,” Burgess continued, giving all the credit to her hair stylist, Kennedy Van Dyke.

Fans reacted to Burgess’ new ‘do in the comments section of the post she shared on her Instagram feed.

“I love you in short hair. I also liked when you had the red,” one person wrote.

“I love your hair this length it looks great on you! And I love the no make up look, natural is sexier!!” someone else added.

“U r naturally SO beautiful!! Love your short hair so chic and clean.. slay girl!” a third comment read.

“Yes, So fresh and clean looking..Natural beauty..And your hair does not cover your body..lol,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Sharna Burgess Is Heading to Australia Where She Will Be a Judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

For the first time since welcoming her son, Zane, in June 2023, Burgess will be heading back to her home country of Australia. She is taking her baby — and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green — along for the trip.

In an interview on the April 27, 2023, episode of the “Not So Hollywood” podcast, Burgess shared that she will be heading Down Under with the family and that she will appear as a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” Australia, which tapes over the course of a few weeks.

On her Instagram Stories on May 2, 2023, Burgess revealed that she will be in Australia for seven weeks total. And while she didn’t compete on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” U.S., Burgess has said that she’s ready to get back in the ballroom for season 32.

In an interview with Extra at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023, Burgess was asked if she’d be back for season 32. “I hope so. I definitely want to come back if they will have me. I am ready to get back into it,” she responded.

Even with her upcoming trip to Australia, Burgess will be back in time to prep for season 32, which is set to kick off in the fall.

