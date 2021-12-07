Sharna Burgess Reveals Why She Won’t Be On The DWTS Tour 2022

Professional dancer Sharna Burgess has revealed why she isn’t participating on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour that kicks off in January 2022. She is one of several pros who is not taking part in the tour, which took a year off in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Read on to find out why Sharna won’t be kicking it up with Artem Chigvintsev (her frequent tour partner) and who else fans can expect to see (or not see) on the 2022 tour.

Sharna Offered To Do The Tour Part Time But They Couldn’t Make It Work

In a since-expired Instagram story (via Pop Culture), Sharna was asked by some of her fans why she won’t be on the “Dancing With the Stars Live 2022” tour and she said that 11 weeks was just too much, so she offered to do it part-time.

“[I offered] to switch tracks with someone, like a ‘two weeks on and two weeks off’ type of thing,” said Sharna, but she added that the tour said no because “it makes a lot of work for the core cast.”

She later said that she just “won’t go on tour for 11 weeks” because she doesn’t “want to leave [her] life and live on a bus for 11 weeks.”

Not all the pros feel the same way about the tour. Emma Slater recently told US Weekly that she and her husband Sasha Farber love touring.

“Life on the road for us is great, we love ‘suitcase living.’ I’m more into the tour than most people. I’ve done every single tour, I’ll always do it. I love performing for a live audience and that feeling of traveling around … waking up in a new city every day is really fun for me,” said Emma.

But Sharna did say she will miss the tour, saying in her Instagram story, “I will however miss it. It’s bittersweet, honestly. I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that. But I will always have a part of my heart left on a live stage dancing for a live audience and watching you all smile and be inspired by what we do. That is an irreplaceable joy.”

Presumably, Sharna is talking about staying “committed” to the life she is building with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green. They’ve been together for over a year and it sounds pretty serious.

The Rest Of the Pros

Slated to participate on the tour are pro dancers Daniella Karagach, Sasha Farber, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, and Emma Slater. Noticeably absent are most of the female pros — Sharna, Cheryl Burke, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Jenna Johnson.

As such, the tour has tapped a couple of extra ladies to help out — season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots are both participating and so is season 30 contestant Jimmie Allen, though all of them are only dancing on select dates. Jimmie will be part of the tour for January 7-9; Kaitlyn will be on the tour from January 7 through March 16; and Amanda will join March 17 and dance through March 27, which is the final date of the tour.

All the information about dates and tickets can be found at DWTSTour.com.

Val Chmerkovskiy is the only male pro from season 30 who is not participating; we have to imagine it is because he has talked about retiring from the show after season 30 and he also might be touring again with his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy, which is also where Jenna Johnson, who is married to Val, might be touring as well — she was supposed to be part of their 2020 tour before that was canceled.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

