Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are engaged but have not started planning their wedding.

In a Q&A shared on her Instagram Stories on June 19, a fan asked Burgess if she wanted a “small or big wedding.” The ballroom pro said that she’s still unsure.

“I honestly can’t decide. Sometimes I want massive and others I want small. My favorite locations I’ve looked at are in nature. Yosemite, Red Woods.. places like that,” Burgess said. She also said that wedding planning isn’t really on her to-do list at the present time.

“We’re a while away guys. These next 2 years are so stacked that maybe 2026,” she added.

Burgess and Green announced their engagement in an Instagram video in September 2024. “Our latest chapter,” the video caption read.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are Focused on Other Things

Burgess and Green welcomed their first child together in June 2022. Green also has three young sons with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, who live with him and Burgess part-time. For the time being, the couple is focused on spending time with their children.

“We’re not really planning much of anything right now. We’re child-raising, like we are — you know — we’re in a new house,” Burgess told ET. Burgess and Green are also focused on their respective careers.

“We’re living — like, I got the ring on so I’m happy. Life with a toddler is pretty intense and life these next two years is so busy and jam-packed for us that it’s like, this is hard. So we’re looking at probably after that,” she added.

Burgess also told the outlet that she wants the kids to be a part of her special day — whenever that happens.

“Absolutely, that’s a must for me – 100 percent. My friends and my family from Australia, I wanna bring them to it wherever we do decide to do it. Zane walking down the aisle, as well. I want him to hold the ring — he’s not old enough to trust him with that just yet,” she said.

Sharna Burgess Is in ‘No Rush’ to Get Married

News that Burgess and Green aren’t rushing down the aisle isn’t exactly news. In fact, she previously said that her wedding probably wouldn’t happen until 2026.

“Honestly, probably about two years,” Burgess said on the January 31, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. “This year is stacked for us. So, we’re not even in the middle of planning. And, in all honesty, I shall be having someone else do the planning for me,” she admitted.

“We’re in no rush,” she said, adding, “I got the ring. I’m good.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with People magazine, Burgess said that she and Green are simply too “busy” to even think about a wedding.

“We haven’t even talked about it at all. We had such a full busy life with things and four kids at home and we’re in no rush. Honestly, I’m so grateful to be able to say he’s my fiancé, not my boyfriend now,” she added.

