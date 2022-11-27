DWTS Pro Grateful For ‘Special’ Thanksgiving After Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess penned a beautiful message about Thanksgiving and how grateful she is this year after years of highs and lows and even hitting “rock bottom.”

Here is what Burgess wrote, including a message for her “Dancing With the Stars” family and her fans:

Sharna Burgess Said Thanksgiving ‘Felt Extra Special’ This Year

In an Instagram post of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros and their families who attended the annual Thanksgiving dinner at host and Mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro’s house, Burgess wrote that after years of struggling, she is so happy and grateful for where her life is now.

Burgess wrote:

So grateful for yesterday and getting to share it with these special people. Also present but not photographed was Zane and Woo 🤍 Thank you @mrsangelaribeiro1 and @therealalfonsoribeiro for always hosting and opening your home to us over the years. This year felt extra special. There is so much to be grateful for that would make this post a novel so I'll leave it with this. I am grateful for all of it. The good, the bad and the ugly. The highs and lows and the laughs and the tears. The rock bottom and the crawling out of it. All of it has lead me here to this moment in my life where I am truly happy, present and living with abundant love everyday.

I have a beautiful big family, I have a health,y happy and oh-so-chunky beautiful boy, a man I love beyond measure, my mum moved her whole life here to share it with me, and friends like the ones in this photo that have been my family for years now. Some decades. People that gave me my sense of belonging, community and connection when my family was half a world away. A show that became home and was the place I grew up. In front of all of you reading this. So thank you for all of it. And I can’t wait for more of it.

“Love you guys!! Thanks for coming and for bringing that lil cutiepatootie!” wrote Alfonso’s wife Angela Ribeiro in the comments.

Ribeiro has been hosting the “Dancing With the Stars” pros for Thanksgiving for years. This year, the photograph showed those in attendance: Burgess and her partner Brian Austin Green, married pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, Derek Hough and fiancee Hayley Erbert, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Ribeiro and his wife and children, Britt Stewart, Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean, Gleb Savchenko, and Koko Iwasaki, plus Valerie Bruce, who works for BBC Studios, and Lucy Burgess, who is Sharna’s mom.

Burgess Also Gave Her Fans an Update On Their New Home

In her Instagram stories, Burgess also gushed about how “incredible” Thanksgiving was and she was so “immersed in the moment” that she didn’t remember to take any videos.

“Oh my gooodness, Thanksgiving was incredible. I had the most amazing time, I’m so grateful for everything in life right now,” said Burgess. “Things are settling in with the house. We have a lot going on, but we had an amazing Thanksgiving yesterday at Alfonso and Angela’s house with all my ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fam and it was just so beautiful, we’re on a text chain right now about it. I’m grateful for everything. I forgot to take videos, but I was just so immersed in the moment.”

She also apologized to her fans for not being on social media very much, but “moving has been so very, very intense.”

“We still have boxes everywhere, waiting on some organizing systems and whatnot. It’s been a little chaotic, so have patience with me,” said Burgess, adding, “I am still in the absolute thick of unpacking, we all are, but I kind of love it because this is the putting our home together and finding where things go. It’s overwhelming, but in a great way, I love this part. We still have to paint and we have so much we’re gonna do.”

Burgess and her partner Green recently moved with their baby son Zane from Malibu to a new home across town in the greater Los Angeles area; she has been chronicling the move in her Instagram stories. They also revealed on Instagram that they got a new puppy, a 10th birthday present for Noah, one of Green’s three sons from his marriage to actress Megan Fox.

Burgess took “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 off because of giving birth to Zane in late June, but hopefully she’ll be back for season 32, which premieres in 2023 on Disney Plus.