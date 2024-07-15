Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Release Statements About Shannen Doherty

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have both released statements following the death of actress Shannen Doherty. Green was a close friend to Doherty since the two worked together on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Doherty died on July 13 following a long battle with cancer.

“Shan. My sister…. You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you,” Green wrote on his Instagram feed. He added two broken heart emoji.

“Shannen we love you and we miss you. You were and always will be one of the realest, greatest and most inspiring women I’ve had the honor of knowing. Journey well my friend, we will see you in the next one,” Burgess posted on her Instagram Stories.

Doherty competed on season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She played Brenda Walsh on “90210” for four years and also appeared on “Charmed” from 1998 through 2001.

Fans Sent Their Condolences to Brian Austin Green

After Green posted to his Instagram feed, a number of people — including some of the “Dancing With the Stars” family — offered their condolences.

“I’m sorry for your loss brother,” wrote former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“So sorry for your loss,” said ballroom pro Artem Chigvintsev. Sasha Farber also dropped by the comments section with three red heart emoji.

“I’ve been thinking of you since the minute I heard. You were an amazing friend to Shannen and she adored you. I’m so completely heartbroken and devastated I’m in disbelief she’s no longer here on earth. I don’t know how to process all of it. I’ll forever be so grateful that I had the chance to meet her last September. I was able to thank her for her strength and courage she gave me during my Dad’s cancer battle. She fought a hard fight and she will always be honored and remembered. I’m so sorry for your loss. I’ll forever love all of you,” a fan added.

“Brian so thankful she had a true friend like yourself. As a 90210 fan to see the friendship you guys built throughout the years is touching and inspiring. I wish you nothing but strength and love during this horrific time. Rest assure to all of us Shannen is pain free with Luke and Joe!! God bless dear friend,” a fourth comment read.

Shannen Doherty Attended Brian Austin Green’s Surprise Party

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After undergoing treatment, including a mastectomy, her cancer went into remission by 2017. A couple of years later, however, it returned. By 2023, the actress revealed that the cancer cells had spread to her brain and her bones.

“I’m stage four. So my cancer came back,” she said on “Good Morning America” in 2020.

Despite being diagnosed with a terminal illness, Doherty did her best to stay in touch with her friends. On July 15, 2023, she attended a surprise party for Green.

“Happy birthday B. I love you,” Doherty captioned a photo of her sitting next to Green and Ian Ziering. Meanwhile, Burgess, who threw the party, shared the photo to her Instagram Stories and added the caption, “You guys” along with a red heart and the face holding back tears emoji.

READ NEXT: Shannen Doherty’s Last Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking