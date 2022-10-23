SEE IT: Sharna Burgess’ Baby Boy Swings for the First Time

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their son Zane in June 2022. Baby Zane is the first child for the couple, and the fourth for Green, who has three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox, and one child with Vanessa Marcil.

Over the past few months, Burgess and Green have been sharing updates as their little one continues to grow and change. Burgess often posts to her Instagram Stories, giving fans an inside look at her life at home as mom.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro decided to sit out season 31 because she wanted to be present for her baby.

“After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who’s our casting director but also like a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. There’s been a list that has been released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be,” she revealed on her Instagram Stories ahead of season 31. She explained that she felt fine but she really just wanted to be at home with Zane during these crucial months of his life.

On October 16, 2022, Burgess took her little guy outside and pushed him in a swing for the first time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zane Appeared to Enjoy the Swing

Burgess took several photos of Zane during his first swing and stitched them together for a sweet video that she shared on Instagram.

“We just had our first time on a swing and I can’t handle the cuteness …. The eyebrows were working overtime,” Burgess captioned her post. Several people commented on the post, many pointing out that Zane looks just like Green as he’s getting older.

“He is just the cutest. He is Brian’s mini me,” one person wrote.

“He looks exactly like his Daddy!! Wow…strong genes Brian!! He’s absolutely adorable!! Xoxo,” someone else added.

“He’s so precious! I always said your baby would be gorgeous when you had one,” a third comment read.

Burgess & Green Just Celebrated Their 2-Year Anniversary

Burgess and Green have been together for two years and celebrated their anniversary on October 16, 2022.

To celebrate, Burgess posted a Reel that consisted of old photos of Green to the song “Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa.

“You so crazy. I think I want to have your baby,” the song played. At that point, Burgess cut in and mouthed the words, “oh wait. I did.” She then added more recent photos of Green with baby Zane.

For his part, Green shared several photos and wrote a touching caption.

“October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee. My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible. I love you,” he wrote.

