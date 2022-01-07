DWTS Pro Shares Adorable Throwback

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess shared an adorable array of throwback images from her childhood in the beginning of 2022.

Burgess took to Instagram on January 1, 2022, to share some photos of herself from her childhood alongside the caption, “Baby Sharna. Blue eyeshadow and crimped side pony’s… yeah that’s the 80s. Crushed it tho.”

Some of the photos included showed Burgess missing teeth, some were from dance competitions, and others were baby pictures.

Fans Loved the Images

Fans loved seeing a look into Burgess’s past and seeing the pictures of the professional dancer as a child.

“Adorable but your beauty just grew more and more,” one person commented on the post.

Another wrote, “Wow you were cute as a kid.”

“Wow you were BLONDE,” another person wrote. “No wonder your current color looks so good on you!”

Others told her that she has just grown to be more beautiful.

“Well definitely grew up to be one of the most beautiful women in the world!!,” another person wrote.

Burgess Is Not on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Tour

Burgess is not joining other “Dancing With the Stars” cast members on the 2022 tour. In November, she told fans on Instagram that she wanted to make it work, per PopCulture, but the tour took 11 weeks, which she was not going to be able to commit to all at once.

She added that she was not able to switch on and off with someone else because it would make “a lot of work for the core cast.”

“I won’t go on tour for 11 weeks though,” Burgess shared, adding that she felt that going on tour required leaving her life behind and then living on a bus for the time the tour goes on.

“I will however miss it,” she said. “It’s bittersweet honestly. I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that. But I will always have a part of my heart left on a live stage dancing for a live audience and watching you all smile and be inspired by what we do. That is an irreplaceable joy.”

Burgess is in a relationship with actor and season 30 cast member Brian Austin Green. In December, an inside source told Hollywood Life that the couple have talked about marriage and “will absolutely get there.”

“Brian and Sharna have talked engagement, have talked marriage but this holiday season and Christmas is not when it is going to happen,” said the source. “His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there, but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced.”

When and if Green pops the question, it’s likely that they’ll make the announcement to their fans on social media, as they do often share updates about their relationship.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

