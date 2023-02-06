New Mom Sharna Burgess Says ‘Time Is a Thief’

Sharna Burgess shared an emotional post on Instagram on January 29, 2023, as her son, Zane, turned 7-months old.

The last several months have been a whirlwind for Burgess, who has been trying to soak up every minute with her baby boy. She has shared such on her Instagram Stories from time to time, and has been letting her fans know just how in love with her baby she is. Burgess welcomed Zane in June 2022 with her boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green.

In a new post, Burgess reflected on how quickly the time has flown, saying that “time is a thief.”

“7months has gone so fast and yet so much life has happened in that short time. I honestly think I’m still getting used to living with this new world altering all consuming love and the fear that lives along side it within me. I know that it’s all part of balance and even the fear serves its own purpose,” she captioned a video of herself looking back at older pictures of Zane.

Sharna Burgess Said That She Pictures Her Son Growing Up & Wonders ‘Who He Will Be’

In her candid Instagram post, Burgess said that she thinks about her son’s future.

“I hope I can guide him to be a good human. Someone who shows kindness and love, who embraces and respects vulnerability. Who sees and treats all people with equality and respect. Who loves fiercely. Someone who isn’t afraid to stand up for themselves and others. Someone who dances to the beat of their own drum and encourages others to do the same,” Burgess wrote.

She went on to say that she believes that her son has had “many” lifetimes in the past.

“He’s been here many times before and this time he chose me to be his mum. I hope that I’m a good one, I hope I’m half an [sic] wonderful as my Mum is. I hope that he knows no matter what I’ll always be his safe place, always be his mum, and always come when he calls,” she concluded.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Don’t Know if They Will Have More Children Together

Burgess knew that time with her little one would go by quickly, which is one of the reasons that she decided to sit out season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I was not ready to spend at minimum 10 hours a day away from Zane. I say ten hours because it’s not just the time in the room. It’s the travel time, the prep time, the hair and makeup time. Sundays and Mondays are full days away. I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama, and not only that, I just, I am so in love with just being a mom,” she said on her Instagram Stories, according to TV Insider.

Zane is Burgess’ only child and Green has four other children; three with ex Megan Fox and one with ex Vanessa Marcil. And while Burgess has always wanted to be a mom, it’s possible that Zane will be an only child.

“It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing quality time with Zane,” Burgess told Us Weekly in July 2022.

In December 2022, Burgess told People magazine that she still very much goes back and forth about having another baby.

“The rational part of my brain is like, ‘Let’s just wait and see, we’ll just give us some time.’ Maybe we’ll be one and done, but then there’s that other part of me that’s like, ‘Now go on, one more time. Just do it one more time,'” she explained. Green feels similarly.

In a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Green said he was “done” having children. He joked that if he had another child, he’d need to drive a “school bus.”

