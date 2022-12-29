Sharna Burgess Shares Emotional Update About Baby Zane

Sharna Burgess is reminiscing over the past few months with her son Zane and sharing how much he has been growing and changing since his birth.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro welcomed her first child in June 2022 and has been taking in every aspect of motherhood ever since. Heading into her first Christmas with a baby, Burgess shared some emotional updates about him on social media.

On December 19, 2022, she opened up about her nursing journey.

“I find that every time I’m breast feeding him now I take a photo and a video. I never know when it will be the last time. My supply seems to be slowing so much even though I’m doing all the things. I’ll be so sad when I can’t nurse him anymore and at the same time happy to have my boobs be mine again,” she captioned a “pre-Christmas dump.”

Burgess went on to share more about Zane and how he’s doing heading into the new year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burgess Said That Zane Has a Big Personality

Zane is 6-months-old and is really coming into his own as he starts to become more curious about life and the things around him.

In her Instagram caption, Burgess said that Zane has been “babbling” quite a bit. She described him as being “emotional” and “sensitive” and said that he “needs love at all times until he deeply wants his independence… but just for a moment.”

“I love him more than I ever knew was possible,” she concluded, adding that she was really looking forward to the baby’s first Christmas in her new home that she shares with beau Brian Austin Green.

The comments section of the post quickly filled up with love from friends, including Peta Murgatroyd and Daniella Karagach, and fans, who encouraged Burgess and let her know how cute Zane is.

“He’s the prefect combination of you both!! So precious,” one comment read.

“Great job! It’s not an easy time nursing so be proud of yourself!!” someone else said.

Burgess Shared Another Update About Motherhood

On December 20, 2022, as part of an ad, Burgess shared another update on how motherhood has really changed her life.

“No matter how much research you do or how many books you read, nothing can prepare you for motherhood and how it REALLY feels. While it is magical, beautiful, and for some, a miracle, it no doubt for all of us comes with struggle,” she wrote.

“We get fed this picturesque version of motherhood which leads us to feel like if it isn’t always perfect, then we’re doing something wrong. Too often, women feel like they are on their own in their postpartum journey, and the truth is, we’re not meant to do it alone. I have been very open about my struggles following Zane’s birth and I know firsthand how important it is to find your village,” she continued.

Burgess has had the support of Green as well as her mom, who she has really leaned on over the past couple of months.

