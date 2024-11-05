Sharna Burgess ‘Emotional’ As She Votes for the 1st Time

Sharna Burgess voted in a United States election for the first time.

On Election Day November 5, the longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer revealed that she became “emotional” after casting her first-ever vote as a U.S. citizen in the presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. She also posted a passionate plea to her followers to head to the polls.

Burgess lives in the Los Angeles, California, area with her fiancée Brian Austin Green. The couple welcomed their son Zane in 2022.

Sharna Burgess Shared an Emotional Post After She Voted

In a post shared on her Instagram story on Election Day 2024, Burgess revealed that fans in her DMs asked her if she voted, and she was happy to share her response.

“Someone asked in my DMs if I voted for the first time this year and yes I did,” she wrote over a photo of her holding what appeared to be a Starbucks coffee cup. “Finally, I’m a citizen able to and I was honestly a little emotional doing it.”

The Australian native then urged her followers to exercise their right to vote too.

“Your voice matters,” she wrote. “What you want matters. You matter. Please vote today. Please stand up for what you believe in. Please be involved and a part of solving problems. Be invested in the conversations and where we are headed. And please encourage those around you to do the same.”

Sharna Burgess Became a U.S. Citizen in October 2022

Burgess, 39, has been a United States citizen for a little over two years. On October 6, 2022, she posted an Instagram video of her taking her oath while holding a small American flag and citizenship papers in her hand. The Whitney Houston version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” played in the clip.

“Today something really amazing happened,” Burgess captioned the video. “I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me. This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important.”

Burgess noted that she had lived outside of her native Australia since she was a teenager and often moved from country to country, never setting down roots during her early dance career.

“I’ve never even had to vote anywhere before,” she explained of her past transient lifestyle. “This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here. 🥹🙏🏻.”

Burgess further elaborated in a post shared on her Instagram story. She revealed that her fiancé filmed her taking her oath. “I read my oath today,” Burgess told her followers, per People magazine. “It was emotional, I didn’t expect it to be. I can now officially vote. I have all the rights of an American. I am an American. It’s a really big deal.”