Sharna Burgess Shares Big News About Relationship With Brian Austin Green

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess is engaged to Brian Austin Green, but the two haven’t made any concrete wedding plans.

“How’s wedding planning going?” one fan asked Burgess, 39, during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

“About as good as my packing right now,” Burgess responded on September 23. She’s been packing up her things in Houston to head back to California after wrapping the stage show, “Esther.”

“I’ve thoughts and ideas and all the things I want, but honestly, finding the time, like, when we want to do this. We have so much going on this next year it’s already so busy,” she continued.

Burgess said that she goes back and forth between wanting a big wedding and doing something more intimate followed by a party with family and friends. She and Green, 51, have been engaged for a year.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are Considering Having Another Baby

Burgess and Green have gone back and forth when it comes to having a second child together. The couple, who welcomed son Zane in 2022, is talking about adding to their brood.

“There’s the conversation about if and when we would have another baby. All of those other things are way more important to me than the actual wedding. I would go to city hall and just get married if we needed to. But I also want to have a big party with my friends,” Burgess said on her Instagram Stories on September 23.

In addition to Zane, Green has son, Kassius, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. He also has three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with his ex-wife, Megan Fox.

Green has said that having a sixth child would be impractical and even got a vasectomy when Zane was 8 weeks old.

“Zane was born, I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop,'” he said on a January 2024 episode of the “Old-ish” podcast.

Sharna Burgess Would Love to Try for a Girl

Burgess has been pretty open about wanting to have another child — and hoping for a girl.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in June 2024, a fan asked the ballroom pro if she wanted to have more kids.

“I do. I would love to add one more to our pack. A girl,” Burgess responded. “No I am not pregnant,” she added.

While Green may have been done having children when he met Burgess, she really wanted to be a mom.

In an interview on “Good Morning America” in May 2022, Burgess shared, “Brian always knew that I wanted to have kids because that was a deal breaker for me.”

In October 2023, during another Instagram Q&A, Burgess said she constantly got questions from fans about having more kids.

“This is a daily dm from so many of you,” she said at the time, per Just Jared. “Truthfully, we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made.”

“I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention and I wonder if we have more how do we do that?” she added. “I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. In the end it all depends on life and how everything is flowing.”

