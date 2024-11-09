DWTS Pro Puts Wedding on Hold Indefinitely

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess and her fiance Brian Austin Green haven’t started planning their wedding and it doesn’t sound like that will change any time soon.

“We’ve been asked this about a million times just this week, and life is so busy with so many things. We haven’t been able to plan or talk about options that we want or don’t want. I certainly go back and forth between big parties, small ones,” Burgess told Us Weekly.

“We have four young kids at home and honestly it’s the last thing on our mind. It’s way too much. We are concerned with sleeping right now and making sure we and the kids have all the food groups that we need,” Green added.

The to have been dating since 2020 and got engaged in 2023.

Sharna Burgess Hasn’t Been in a Rush to Plan a Wedding

News that a Burgess/Green wedding isn’t in the cards for the next several months isn’t exactly surprising. In fact, the couple has been very candid about wedding plans.

“How’s wedding planning going?” one fan asked Burgess during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in September 2023.

“About as good as my packing right now,” Burgess responded. “I’ve thoughts and ideas and all the things I want, but honestly, finding the time, like, when we want to do this. We have so much going on this next year it’s already so busy,” she explained.

Several months prior, Burgess said that she probably wouldn’t be tying the knot until 2026.

“Honestly, probably about two years,” Burgess said on the January 31, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. “This year is stacked for us. So, we’re not even in the middle of planning. And, in all honesty, I shall be having someone else do the planning for me,” she admitted.

“We’re in no rush,” she said, adding, “I got the ring. I’m good.”

Green proposed to Burgess at his 50th birthday celebration, held at their home.

“I was like, ‘That’s the perfect place to do it,’” Green said on the September 22, 2023, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Are Debating Having Another Baby

Burgess and Green have been toying with the idea of adding another child to their family. Green has four sons from previous relationships and shares one son, Zane, with Burgess.

Burgess and Green have previously felt that six kids would be too many, but as Zane has gotten a little older, that mentality seems to be changing.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in June 2024, Burgess was asked if she wanted to have more kids.

“I do. I would love to add one more to our pack. A girl,” Burgess responded. “No I am not pregnant,” she added. More recently, Burgess has re-upped the conversation.

“There’s the conversation about if and when we would have another baby. All of those other things are way more important to me than the actual wedding,” Burgess said on her Instagram Stories on September 23.

Burgess will turn 40 in June 2025.

