Fans Aren’t Loving Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green New Looks: PHOTOS

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green stepped out together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her beau both showed off new looks as they walked the red carpet together. Burgess wore a silver two-piece dress that featured long sleeves. The ballroom pro, who bared her toned mid-section, completed her look with elegant makeup and a wavy wet hair look throughout her blond extensions.

For Green, he stepped out with blonde hair for the first time, trading in his signature brunette locks for something different. Several photos of the couple were shared on social media and fans have reacted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Fans Didn’t Like Brian Austin Green’s Bleached Hair

In an Instagram post uploaded by JustJared, fans reacted to Burgess and Green’s looks at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“He needs to dye his hair back to what it was,” one person commented.

“Why do they both look so different?!” someone else asked.

“Yikes. He isn’t a blonde, clearly,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“He’s always been a dad but this blonde isn’t what we wanted B, I’d like to return it and get my money back asap,” echoed a fourth.

Some social media users compared Burgess’ look to Green’s ex-wife, Megan Fox.

“Liked the old Sharna better, this is a Megan wannabe look,” someone said.

“She’s trying to look like megan?” another added.

Green and Fox were married from 2010 through 2021 and share three sons together. Green also has an older son from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil. In June 2022, Green and Burgess welcomed their first child together; a son they named Zane.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Talked About Kids on the Red Carpet

During pre-show interviews, Burgess couldn’t help but gush about baby Zane.

“He’s eating avocado toast now on his own… He’s honestly the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I feel like stepping into the world of motherhood when I did was the perfect time. He’s made me better at everything,” Burgess told Extra. She added that Green has been “the most amazing partner.”

Meanwhile, while on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Green opened up to Us Weekly about his relationship with Fox — and her relationship with Burgess. Green and Fox have been on the same page about co-parenting and Burgess has played a huge role in the lives of the three boys.

“I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” he said, adding, “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic. Megan and Sharna have a fantastic relationship.”

